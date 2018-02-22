Barclays reported a 10 per cent hike in pre-tax profit for 2017 and said it would restore its full dividend [...]
Bets against Barclays’ fortunes have rocketed as increasingly polarised views of the British banking giant [...]
When in doubt, blame the accountants: a mantra which has gathered momentum after virtually every big corporate [...]
Global financial regulators have run out of ammunition to fight the next financial crisis, top bankers, investors [...]
The Prime Minister has urged City bosses to emphasise "the benefits for Europe as a whole of the UK’s financial [...]
Philip Hammond will tonight slam the "relative silence" of the EU over our future trading partnership and stress [...]
Securing a Brexit transitional deal will be high up the agenda for the chief executives of some of the City's [...]
The London offices of US banks have been paying their senior bankers considerably more than British lenders according [...]
Profits at Barclays bank rose to £1.1bn but a weak trading performance in its investment bank held back the group, [...]
A top trader from Brevan Howard’s New York office has left the renowned hedge fund to head up Barclays' macro [...]
Barclays chief executive Jes Staley has been formally questioned by regulators over his attempts to unmask a whistleblower. [...]
Barclays slid to a £1.4bn attributable loss this morning, as the bank was hit by costs from the sale of its Africa [...]
Barclays has reported an attributable loss of £1.2bn for the first half of the year, following one-off costs. [...]
Barclays has confirmed plans to expand in Dublin as a result of the UK’s Brexit vote. [...]
When Barclays chief executive Jes Staley attempted to unmask a whistleblower, prompting an investigation by financial [...]
