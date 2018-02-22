Jes Staley

Barclays shares surge despite missing profit expectations

Barclays reported a 10 per cent hike in pre-tax profit for 2017 and said it would restore its full dividend [...]

22 February 2018
The long and the short of it: Hedgies take out big bets against Barclays

Bets against Barclays’ fortunes have rocketed as increasingly polarised views of the British banking giant [...]

8 February 2018
Carillion collapse poses big questions for investors

When in doubt, blame the accountants: a mantra which has gathered momentum after virtually every big corporate [...]

26 January 2018
Davos 2018: Top bankers warn of financial stability threats amid the calm

Global financial regulators have run out of ammunition to fight the next financial crisis, top bankers, investors [...]

23 January 2018
PM urges bank bosses to remind Europe why City works for them

The Prime Minister has urged City bosses to emphasise "the benefits for Europe as a whole of the UK’s financial [...]

11 January 2018
Hammond to EU: Ditch the Brexit punishment and start talking trade

Philip Hammond will tonight slam the "relative silence" of the EU over our future trading partnership and stress [...]

10 January 2018
Downing Street calls City chiefs in for latest Brexit meeting

Securing a Brexit transitional deal will be high up the agenda for the chief executives of some of the City's [...]

10 January 2018
US bankers retain lead over British in battle of the bonuses

The London offices of US banks have been paying their senior bankers considerably more than British lenders according [...]

5 January 2018
Barclays shares fall despite profits jump as trading arm struggles

Profits at Barclays bank rose to £1.1bn but a weak trading performance in its investment bank held back the group, [...]

26 October 2017
Brevan Howard US head jumps ship and heads to Barclays

A top trader from Brevan Howard’s New York office has left the renowned hedge fund to head up Barclays' macro [...]

6 September 2017
Barclays boss Jes Staley quizzed by regulators over whistleblowing probe

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley has been formally questioned by regulators over his attempts to unmask a whistleblower. [...]

1 August 2017
This is what six City analysts are saying about Barclays this morning

Barclays slid to a £1.4bn attributable loss this morning, as the bank was hit by costs from the sale of its Africa [...]

28 July 2017
Barclays share price up after one-off costs cause £1.2bn loss

Barclays has reported an attributable loss of £1.2bn for the first half of the year, following one-off costs. [...]

28 July 2017
Barclays confirms Dublin expansion as bank prepares for Brexit

Barclays has confirmed plans to expand in Dublin as a result of the UK’s Brexit vote. [...]

14 July 2017
The cultural detective who probes banks to find the root of their problems

When Barclays chief executive Jes Staley attempted to unmask a whistleblower, prompting an investigation by financial [...]

25 June 2017
