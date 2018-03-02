Jerome Powell

February’s top and bottom performing funds

Concerns about rising interest rates in the US resulted in a nerve-jangling start of February for share investors. [...]

2 March 2018
Despite the volatility there’s much for US markets to celebrate

There was no escaping reports of US stock market volatility throughout February. Yet oddly, despite Wall Street [...]

1 March 2018
Fed chair willing to hike rates faster if necessary

On Tuesday, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s prepared comments to Congress were released ahead of [...]

28 February 2018
New Fed boss Jerome Powell says "gradual" rate rises are needed

Jerome Powell opened his innings as head of the world’s most powerful central bank today with a bullish view [...]

27 February 2018
DEBATE: Will Janet Yellen’s departure signal a shift in US monetary policy?

Will Janet Yellen’s departure from the Federal Reserve signal a shift in US monetary policy? [...]

5 February 2018
US Fed holds rates but highlights increased inflationary pressures

The US central bank today left interest rates untouched but said it expects increased inflationary pressures over [...]

31 January 2018
What to expect from Jerome Powell, Donald Trump's new Federal Reserve head

Jerome Powell has been confirmed as the new Federal Reserve chair after a vote of US senators last night. [...]

24 January 2018
Trump Fed chair pick eyes regulation review

US President Donald Trump's pick to replace Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen today defended plans to lighten [...]

28 November 2017
Investors are beginning to worry about the bond market again. Here’s why

The bond market is once again causing concern to traders and investors — at least if Bank of America’s November [...]

17 November 2017
The Trump bump: What the US President has meant for markets

Last week marked one year since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, and in that time US [...]

14 November 2017
New US Fed chair could herald an economic boom

We now know who US President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve is, and it’s [...]

7 November 2017
Cooperation or competition? London and the Big Apple

I am fresh back from a visit to the United States where I met a number of senior representatives from the US Treasury, [...]

6 November 2017
Trump unveils Jerome Powell as new Federal Reserve boss

Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell will take the step up to the most powerful position in economics, after [...]

2 November 2017
