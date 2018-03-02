Concerns about rising interest rates in the US resulted in a nerve-jangling start of February for share investors. [...]
There was no escaping reports of US stock market volatility throughout February. Yet oddly, despite Wall Street [...]
On Tuesday, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s prepared comments to Congress were released ahead of [...]
Jerome Powell opened his innings as head of the world’s most powerful central bank today with a bullish view [...]
Will Janet Yellen’s departure from the Federal Reserve signal a shift in US monetary policy? [...]
The US central bank today left interest rates untouched but said it expects increased inflationary pressures over [...]
Jerome Powell has been confirmed as the new Federal Reserve chair after a vote of US senators last night. [...]
US President Donald Trump's pick to replace Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen today defended plans to lighten [...]
The bond market is once again causing concern to traders and investors — at least if Bank of America’s November [...]
Last week marked one year since Donald Trump was elected President of the United States, and in that time US [...]
We now know who US President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve is, and it’s [...]
I am fresh back from a visit to the United States where I met a number of senior representatives from the US Treasury, [...]
Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell will take the step up to the most powerful position in economics, after [...]
