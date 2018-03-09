Jean-Claude Juncker

Editor's Notes: The IoD must find a way out of its own Game of Thrones

Editor's Notes: The IoD must find a way out of its own Game of Thrones

God, what a mess. A major corporate governance crisis has hit the very top of the UK’s leading corporate governance [...]

9 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
2,037
The EU’s Italy calamity is the UK’s big Brexit opportunity

The EU’s Italy calamity is the UK’s big Brexit opportunity

One problem with Britain’s domestic focus on Brexit is that we tend not to consider, never mind discuss in any [...]

8 March 2018
Shares
815
Views
7,512
Peanut butter, orange juice, bourbon, steel: EU warns of US tariffs

Peanut butter, orange juice, bourbon, steel: EU warns of US tariffs

The EU has warned Donald Trump that it will launch tough new levies on US exports of bourbon, peanut butter and [...]

7 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
1,198
MEPs' signals show a Brexit deal is now the desired outcome

MEPs' signals show a Brexit deal is now the desired outcome

It may not feel as though the dial on Brexit has changed here in London over the past two months, but in Brussels [...]

2 March 2018
Shares
9
Views
1,492
Editor's Notes: Blair’s latest bid to stop Brexit is a desperate fantasy

Editor's Notes: Blair’s latest bid to stop Brexit is a desperate fantasy

The problem with being a former Prime Minister is that the title is a permanent reminder to your audience that [...]

2 March 2018
Shares
7
Views
1,254
What Italy means to EU: Should investors be worried about the election?

What Italy means to EU: Should investors be worried about the election?

The EU should brace itself for the worst-case scenario. Those are the (rather disconcerting) words of European [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
494
Juncker's key aide Selmayr becomes Brussels' top civil servant

Juncker's key aide Selmayr becomes Brussels' top civil servant

Jean-Claude Juncker's right hand man Martin Selmayr has been made the most senior civil servant in the European [...]

21 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
154
From data rules to click taxes, we need to protect the digital economy

From data rules to click taxes, we need to protect the digital economy

The UK has developed an enviable digital economy, worth £160bn a year according to Tech Nation. [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
6
Views
209
Brexit talks need direction of travel by June or the banks will leave City

Brexit talks need direction of travel by June or the banks will leave City

According to one of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) most senior regulators, British-based banks are running [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
14
Views
821
Juncker: Maintaining unity during next phase of Brexit talks will be hard

Juncker: Maintaining unity during next phase of Brexit talks will be hard

The President of the European Commission said yesterday it will be harder for EU member states to show a united [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
13
Views
811
Donald Tusk tells Brits the door - and his heart - is still open on Brexit

Donald Tusk tells Brits the door - and his heart - is still open on Brexit

Donald Tusk has told Brits "our hearts are still open for you", marking yet another suggestion that the referendum [...]

16 January 2018
Shares
12
Views
307
Security is as critical as trade in the next stage of Brexit talks

Security is as critical as trade in the next stage of Brexit talks

After the adversarial rhetoric of the last few months, the agreement on Friday for a Christmas ceasefire between [...]

18 December 2017
Shares
65
Views
332
EU leaders have given the go-ahead for the second phase of Brexit talks

EU leaders have given the go-ahead for the second phase of Brexit talks

EU leaders have given the green light for the second phase of Brexit talks to begin, the president of the European [...]

15 December 2017
Shares
15
Views
376
Varadkar: Brexit trade talks won't start until March

Varadkar: Brexit trade talks won't start until March

Leaders of the EU27 countries have told the UK government it must decide what it wants from Brexit before trade [...]

14 December 2017
Shares
8
Views
206
US tax code changes could give unexpected boost to City

US tax code changes could give unexpected boost to City

Donald Trump’s proposed changes to the US tax code could result in London regaining its attractiveness for those [...]

13 December 2017
Views
222

Content tagged with "Jean-Claude Juncker"