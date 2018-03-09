God, what a mess. A major corporate governance crisis has hit the very top of the UK’s leading corporate governance [...]
One problem with Britain’s domestic focus on Brexit is that we tend not to consider, never mind discuss in any [...]
The EU has warned Donald Trump that it will launch tough new levies on US exports of bourbon, peanut butter and [...]
It may not feel as though the dial on Brexit has changed here in London over the past two months, but in Brussels [...]
The problem with being a former Prime Minister is that the title is a permanent reminder to your audience that [...]
The EU should brace itself for the worst-case scenario. Those are the (rather disconcerting) words of European [...]
Jean-Claude Juncker's right hand man Martin Selmayr has been made the most senior civil servant in the European [...]
The UK has developed an enviable digital economy, worth £160bn a year according to Tech Nation. [...]
According to one of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) most senior regulators, British-based banks are running [...]
The President of the European Commission said yesterday it will be harder for EU member states to show a united [...]
Donald Tusk has told Brits "our hearts are still open for you", marking yet another suggestion that the referendum [...]
After the adversarial rhetoric of the last few months, the agreement on Friday for a Christmas ceasefire between [...]
EU leaders have given the green light for the second phase of Brexit talks to begin, the president of the European [...]
Leaders of the EU27 countries have told the UK government it must decide what it wants from Brexit before trade [...]
Donald Trump’s proposed changes to the US tax code could result in London regaining its attractiveness for those [...]
