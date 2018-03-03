Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees Mogg tells Brexiteers: "Now is not the time to nitpick"

Jacob Rees Mogg has praised the Prime Minister's latest Brexit speech, and warned his fellow Brexiteers that [...]

3 March 2018
How a good metaphor means good PR

THE CURRENT SITUATION over Brexit is nothing short of chaotic. It’s almost impossible to argue otherwise. [...]

28 February 2018
Tory Brexiteers demand "full regulatory autonomy" after Brexit

A number of Conservative Brexiteers have called for full regulatory autonomy, and for Britain to negotiate its [...]

20 February 2018
IoD: Business leaders push for hybrid Brexit model to include a customs union

Business leaders believe they have a compromise proposal for post-Brexit trade that would reduce barriers while [...]

16 February 2018
Forecasters don’t deserve to be scolded for getting it wrong

Egged on by politicians with an axe to grind, there’s a growing angry mob at the gates of many of the UK’s [...]

14 February 2018
Barnier: Future financial services trade must "respect EU regulatory autonomy"

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that any future trade in financial services "must respect [...]

7 February 2018
Time for May to get tough on Tory rebels like Anna Soubry

Theresa May could be forgiven for wondering, how does she solve a problem like Anna Soubry? [...]

7 February 2018
May: Time to stamp out "bitterness and aggression" from public debate

Theresa May will today use a speech commemorating the centenary of women's suffrage to launch new measures designed [...]

6 February 2018
Brexit will split Tory party if May doesn't act, former minister warns

Former business minister Anna Soubry has warned that Brexit could end up splitting the Conservative party, unless [...]

6 February 2018
Amber Rudd slams Jacob Rees-Mogg claims of "fiddling" Brexit figures

Amber Rudd has hit back at fellow Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg and his claims that the Treasury "fiddled figures" relating [...]

4 February 2018
Theresa May's leadership is under pressure (again)

Questions over Theresa May's leadership have been raised again as a newspaper report on Sunday suggested three [...]

4 February 2018
Jacob Rees-Mogg accuses Treasury of "fiddling the figures" on Brexit

Prominent Tory Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg today reignited a row over economic forecasts of the impacts of Brexit, [...]

3 February 2018
PM stands by minister despite claims he misled parliament

The Prime Minister is standing by minister Steve Baker, despite claims he misled parliament after implying the [...]

1 February 2018
The Tory party is now in a state of open war

Pressure is building up in the Tory party, and without a release valve an explosion is on the cards. [...]

29 January 2018
Hammond slammed for "grave error" over his Davos Brexit speech

Philip Hammond prompted a major backlash from Tory backbenchers today, after he told Britain’s biggest business [...]

25 January 2018
Jacob Rees-Mogg to lead pro-Brexit group of MPs

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been elected to lead the European Research Group, a group of Tory MPs who scrutinise the [...]

16 January 2018
The beauty parade for the next Bank of England Governor has begun

Not that long ago this column mentioned the fact that speculation over who would succeed Mark Carney as Governor [...]

11 January 2018
Hammond: UK is not looking for a "Canada" style Brexit trade deal

Chancellor Philip Hammond has dismissed the idea Britain will develop a Canada-style trade deal with the EU, saying [...]

16 December 2017
Tories demand Theresa May replace Patel with "Brexit enthusiast"

Tory MPs have urged Theresa May to replace Priti Patel with a "Brexit enthusiast" after the Leave-supporting minister [...]

9 November 2017
Boris Johnson rows back on Brexit ECJ red line

Boris Johnson has rowed back on one of his four Brexit "red lines" after Theresa May confirmed the UK would be [...]

9 October 2017
These are the Tories' 13 Brexitiest Brexiteers, as ranked by party members

Conservative members have been polled by YouGov on which of their MPs they feel are the biggest Brexiteers - [...]

6 October 2017
Whisper it, but Jacob Rees-Mogg's encounter might have started something

Whisper it, but Jacob Rees-Mogg might be onto something. The notoriously fusty Tory backbencher may be as trendy [...]

6 October 2017
The Tories have just realised the party has an age problem

The Labour conference had an “Acid Corbynism” event and festival chants of “Ohh Jeremy Corbyn”. [...]

4 October 2017
Rees-Mogg accuses two government departments of disrupting Brexit process

High profile backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg has complained that at least two government departments are trying to [...]

2 October 2017
Jacob Rees-Mogg tells protester: "Leave my despicability to one side"

Anti-austerity protesters failed to faze Jacob Rees-Mogg after they burst into a fringe event during today's party [...]

2 October 2017
Ken Clarke: Speculation over Jacob Rees-Mogg being PM is "silly"

Veteran Conservative Ken Clarke has said speculation over the suitability of Jacob Rees-Mogg for the Tory leadership [...]

10 September 2017
We need future-facing leaders, not nostalgic dinosaurs like Jacob Rees-Mogg

Jacob Rees-Mogg – committed Brexiteer, potential contender for the Conservative leadership, and devout Roman [...]

8 September 2017
Odds lengthen on Jacob Rees-Mogg becoming next PM

Odds on Jacob Rees-Mogg becoming the UK's next Prime Minister have been lengthened after the Tory MP aired his [...]

6 September 2017
Rees-Mogg vying for place on Brexit select committee

High profile backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg is thought to be seeking nomination for the Brexit select committee, [...]

4 September 2017
Half of Tory members think Theresa May should resign before 2022

Theresa May might be hoping to run for a second term, but Tory party members do not share her enthusiasm. [...]

4 September 2017
Content tagged with "Jacob Rees-Mogg"