Jacob Rees Mogg has praised the Prime Minister's latest Brexit speech, and warned his fellow Brexiteers that [...]
THE CURRENT SITUATION over Brexit is nothing short of chaotic. It’s almost impossible to argue otherwise. [...]
A number of Conservative Brexiteers have called for full regulatory autonomy, and for Britain to negotiate its [...]
Business leaders believe they have a compromise proposal for post-Brexit trade that would reduce barriers while [...]
Egged on by politicians with an axe to grind, there’s a growing angry mob at the gates of many of the UK’s [...]
The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has warned that any future trade in financial services "must respect [...]
Theresa May could be forgiven for wondering, how does she solve a problem like Anna Soubry? [...]
Theresa May will today use a speech commemorating the centenary of women's suffrage to launch new measures designed [...]
Former business minister Anna Soubry has warned that Brexit could end up splitting the Conservative party, unless [...]
Amber Rudd has hit back at fellow Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg and his claims that the Treasury "fiddled figures" relating [...]
Questions over Theresa May's leadership have been raised again as a newspaper report on Sunday suggested three [...]
Prominent Tory Eurosceptic Jacob Rees-Mogg today reignited a row over economic forecasts of the impacts of Brexit, [...]
The Prime Minister is standing by minister Steve Baker, despite claims he misled parliament after implying the [...]
Pressure is building up in the Tory party, and without a release valve an explosion is on the cards. [...]
Philip Hammond prompted a major backlash from Tory backbenchers today, after he told Britain’s biggest business [...]
Jacob Rees-Mogg has been elected to lead the European Research Group, a group of Tory MPs who scrutinise the [...]
Not that long ago this column mentioned the fact that speculation over who would succeed Mark Carney as Governor [...]
Chancellor Philip Hammond has dismissed the idea Britain will develop a Canada-style trade deal with the EU, saying [...]
Tory MPs have urged Theresa May to replace Priti Patel with a "Brexit enthusiast" after the Leave-supporting minister [...]
Boris Johnson has rowed back on one of his four Brexit "red lines" after Theresa May confirmed the UK would be [...]
Conservative members have been polled by YouGov on which of their MPs they feel are the biggest Brexiteers - [...]
Whisper it, but Jacob Rees-Mogg might be onto something. The notoriously fusty Tory backbencher may be as trendy [...]
The Labour conference had an “Acid Corbynism” event and festival chants of “Ohh Jeremy Corbyn”. [...]
High profile backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg has complained that at least two government departments are trying to [...]
Anti-austerity protesters failed to faze Jacob Rees-Mogg after they burst into a fringe event during today's party [...]
Veteran Conservative Ken Clarke has said speculation over the suitability of Jacob Rees-Mogg for the Tory leadership [...]
Jacob Rees-Mogg – committed Brexiteer, potential contender for the Conservative leadership, and devout Roman [...]
Odds on Jacob Rees-Mogg becoming the UK's next Prime Minister have been lengthened after the Tory MP aired his [...]
High profile backbencher Jacob Rees-Mogg is thought to be seeking nomination for the Brexit select committee, [...]
Theresa May might be hoping to run for a second term, but Tory party members do not share her enthusiasm. [...]
Content tagged with "Jacob Rees-Mogg"