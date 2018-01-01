Business
Woodford cuts Atom Bank stake amid £1bn slide in fund value
James Booth
| Staff
Broker AJ Bell kicks off potential £500m London IPO
James Booth
Woodford-backed Atom Bank grabs £149m as Spanish bank BBVA ups its stake
Lucy White
View archive
IPOs and fundraising: Most viewed
