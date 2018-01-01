IPOs and fundraising

Neil Woodford has cut his Atom Bank stake amid a £1bn drop in the value of his fund

Woodford cuts Atom Bank stake amid £1bn slide in fund value
James Booth
James Booth | Staff

Broker AJ Bell kicks off potential £500m London IPO
James Booth
James Booth

Woodford-backed Atom Bank grabs £149m as Spanish bank BBVA ups its stake
Lucy White
Lucy White

Meet the 26 tech startups that could be the future of the tech industry

James Booth
James Booth | Staff

Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?

Exclusive: City law firm Rosenblatt mulling a London IPO

James Booth
James Booth | Staff

Spotify has finally filed for an IPO, and it's aiming to raise $1bn

Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

Kindred scoops £80m in one of Europe's largest ever seed fundraises
Lucy White
Lucy White

Aston Martin, the manufacturer of James Bond's cars, could list in London
Lucy White
Lucy White

Shore Capital founder leads $40m investment in new co-working business

Lucy White
Lucy White | Staff

This Aim-listed investment firm has backed Telegram's ICO

Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Brent Hoberman's backed a startup tracking employees with AI

Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Rothschild-backed fintech fund Augmentum aims to raise £100m in float

Jasper Jolly
Jasper Jolly | Staff

Petrol retailer MRH appoints Dennis Millard as chair ahead of £1bn float
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith

