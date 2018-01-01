Business
Markets
Commodities
Commodities
IEA: More investment will be needed to boost global oil supplies after 2020
Courtney Goldsmith
| Staff
Shareholders worth £47bn demand that Rio Tinto improve on climate change
Lucy White
Oil prices at risk of falling from "unsustainable" $70 a barrel level
Courtney Goldsmith
Trump steepens steel and aluminium tariffs causing Dow Jones to slide
Lucy White
| Staff
Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?
Noble Group swings to a massive $5bn loss
Courtney Goldsmith
| Staff
UK wholesale gas price hits a 12-year high as the Beast from the East rages
Courtney Goldsmith
| Staff
Lithium prices are going to drop 45 per cent by 2021, Morgan Stanley says
Courtney Goldsmith
Oil prices bounce higher on lower than expected build in US stockpiles
Courtney Goldsmith
Oil prices finally gain some ground after last week's steep drop
Courtney Goldsmith
| Staff
Wood Group shares rise as it unveils new Saudi Aramco contract
Caitlin Morrison
| Staff
Oil sinks below $65 to hit its lowest point so far this year
Courtney Goldsmith
| Staff
This diamond worth more than $30m is going on display in London
Alys Key
| Staff
