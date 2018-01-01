Business
This water tower has been converted into a £3.6m home
Melissa York
| Staff
How the property market has changed in Victoria
Melissa York
New homes going on sale in London this week
Melissa York
How the property market has changed in Victoria
Melissa York
New homes going on sale in London this week
Melissa York
Sir Mark Rylance on the architecture behind his favourite theatres
Sir Mark Rylance
Discover the cheaper, quieter alternative to Chamonix
Laura Latham
| Contributor
Disruptive technology – the return of the disrupted?
The resurgence of fibre art, the perfect mix of craft and art
Laura Ivill
| Contributor
This £1m house in Battersea is only 7ft wide
Melissa York
| Staff
New homes going on sale in London this weekend
Melissa York
The extraordinary stories behind the most famous houses in Jamaica
Melissa York
Would you buy a home built by a famous hotel or car brand?
Melissa York
| Staff
How radiators became the height of interior design sophistication
Steve Irish | Contributor
Here’s your chance to be the Branson of the Bahamas
Melissa York
| Staff
How Studio Carver created a tranquil space at the back of a family home
Keith Carver | Contributor
Sir Mark Rylance on the architecture behind his favourite theatres
Sir Mark Rylance
View archive
Homes and interiors: Most viewed
This water tower has been converted into a £3.6m home
Melissa York
| Staff
How the property market has changed in Victoria
Melissa York
New homes going on sale in London this week
Melissa York
