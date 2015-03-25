The Leap 100 - Key dates
THE LEAP 100
THE YEAR AHEAD
The Leap 100 will be polled on a monthly basis throughout 2015. These polls will gauge their collective mood on the current economic climate, and uncover their views on specific business-related topics, such as scaling up.
Please scroll down or click on a chosen month below to see what's happening. Note: the following dates are subject to change.
Please scroll down or click on a chosen month below to see what's happening. Note: the following dates are subject to change.
Topic: Politics13th February:
Poll opens
26th February:
The Leap 100 launch
Poll results revealed in City A.M. View results February 2015
The new government can make a long-term difference by increasing student take-up of STEM subjects and up-skilling our adult workforce.
Sarah Wood - Unruly
(Co-founder)
Sarah Wood - Unruly
(Co-founder)
Topic: Confidence13th March:
Poll opens
26th March:
Poll results revealed in City A.M. view results March 2015
The continued spread of internet censorship, as well as reports into privacy breaches, has continued to drive demand for our products.
Danvers Baillieu - Privax
(Chief operating officer)
Danvers Baillieu - Privax
(Chief operating officer)
Topic: Borrowing1st April:
Scale Up or Sell Up
The first of two flagship business debates in The Leap 100 series
17th April:
Poll opens
30th April:
Poll results revealed in City A.M. View results April 2015
Topic: Election15th May:
Poll opens
19th May:
The first of two roundtables in The Leap 100 series
28th May:
Poll results revealed in City A.M. View results May 2015
Topic: Skills12th June:
Poll opens
25th June:
Poll results revealed in City A.M. View results June 2015
Government must focus on software development skills in schools... it’s as important to the UK as the industrial revolution was.
Nick Harding - Lending Works
(Chief executive)
Nick Harding - Lending Works
(Chief executive)
Topic: Culture17th July:
Poll opens
30th July:
Poll results revealed in City A.M. View results July 2015
I primarily started a company because I enjoy the experience of succeeding or failing based on the strength of my actions or decisions.
Fraser Smeaton - MorphCostumes
(Co-founder)
Fraser Smeaton - MorphCostumes
(Co-founder)
Topic: Exports15th August:
Poll opens
27th August:
Poll results revealed in City A.M. View results August 2015
The Bank of England is doing a very poor job over the handling of interest rates advice and currency exchange rates.
Peter Bowles - Original BTC
(Managing Director)
Peter Bowles - Original BTC
(Managing Director)
Topic: Scaling up11th September:
Poll opens
24th September:
Poll results revealed in City A.M. View results September 2015
Access to patient equity capital remains the biggest constraint for UK growth companies.
Sara Murray - Buddi
(Founder and Chief Executive)
Sara Murray - Buddi
(Founder and Chief Executive)
Topic: Politics16th October:
Poll opens
29th October:
Poll results revealed in City A.M. View results October 2015
Sort out the tax regime to incentivise founders to stay with their business and grow it to the next level.
Fraser Smeaton - Morphsuits
(Co-founder)
Fraser Smeaton - Morphsuits
(Co-founder)
Topic: Legacy5th November:
The second of two flagship business debates in The Leap 100 series
13th November:
Poll opens
25th November:
City A.M. Awards 2015
26th November:
Poll results revealed in City A.M. View results November 2015
Our legacy will be to transform digital advertising for the better. No more rubbish pre-roll ads!
Sarah Wood - Unruly
(Co-founder)
Sarah Wood - Unruly
(Co-founder)