The Leap 100 - Company List

Zopa was the world’s first and is the UK's largest peer-to-peer lending site, having now lent over £750m. The name, Zopa, stands for "zone of possible agreement", a negotiating term identifying the bounds within which agreement can be reached between two parties.



Zopa’s peer-to-peer lending works by matching sensible borrowers looking for low rate loans with smart lenders looking for great returns on their money.



Zopa’s peer-to-peer loans offer borrowers competitive low rates and flexible terms with no early repayment fees or hidden charges - plus it's free to get an immediate loan quote without impacting your credit score. Zopa lenders earn higher returns on their money while helping the UK’s safest borrowers. And all this is delivered with award winning and industry leading (for the last 5 years in a row) customer service.