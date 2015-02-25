The Leap 100 - Company List
THE LEAP 100
COMPANY LIST
Below are the 100 firms selected to take part in the Leap 100. We believe these companies demonstrate success in and a commitment to achieving innovation, brand recognition and expansion into new markets. Their stories have inspired us and in turn we hope they will inspire you.
(Please click on the below companies to find out more about each one)
BEAR
Healthy food company
Better All Round
Innovative consumer products
Biscuiteers
Boutique biscuit gifting retailer
Bouncepad
Taking apps to the shopfloor
BrewDog
Craft beer brewery
Buddi
Location & health monitoring technology
Calastone
Global funds transaction network
Callsign
Digital security services
Captify
Digital advertising technology company
Centtrip
Multi-currency account & prepaid MasterCard
Certeco
Business technology change consultancy
Charlotte Olympia
British luxury shoe/accessories brand
CityFALCON
Financial technology services
CityFibre
Builder of Gigabit Cities
Clothes2order
Online clothing supplier
Condeco Software
Workspace scheduling and utilisation
Crowdcube
Equity crowdfunding platform
Diamond Logistics
Courier services provider
Dijima
Information sharing systems
D3O
Developer of smart materials
Elvis & Kresse
Environmental designers
Emoderation
Social media management agency
Etc. venues
Conference and events venues
Farm Drop
Online local food marketplace
Feefo
The global feedback engine
FieldCandy
Outdoor products designer
Fifosys
UK based IT outsourcing
Funding Circle
Online marketplace
HelloFresh
Grocery delivery service
Hide My Ass!
Software and computer services
House of Hackney
Clothing and interiors label
Ignitr
Software engineering and testing services
Infectious Media
Programmatic advertising specialist
Lending Works
Peer-to-peer lending service
Leon
Natural fast food chain
Lily's Kitchen
Proper food for pets
Loaf
Furniture and home accessories retailer
LoveSpace
By-the-Box storage service
Lovestruck.com
Online dating site
Lyst
Online fashion retailer
MADE.com
Home furnishings and homeware retailer
Meantime Brewing Company
Modern craft brewing company
MedicAnimal
Online pet healthcare retailer
Metcalfe’s Food Company
Privately owned snacks company
Missguided
Fast-fashion online retailer
Money Dashboard
Personal finance budgeting tool
MorphCostumes
Branded spandex costumes retailer
Muubaa
Luxury designer women's leather
Naked Wines
Online wine retailer
Natoora
Innovative fruit and vegetable supplier
No.1 Traveller
Premium airport hospitality specialist
Nutmeg
Online wealth management
Olivia von Halle
Luxury British lingerie brand
Original BTC Group
British lighting & homewares manufacturers
Osper
Money management for kids and parents
OVO Energy
Energy retail company
Paymentsense
Credit and debit card processing
Periscopix
Digital advertising specialists
Powa Technologies
International commerce specialist
Second Home
Innovative workspace provider
Secret Escapes
Luxury online travel sales
SECRETSALES.com
Fashion brands online sales
Seedrs
Equity crowdfunding platform
SEKO Logistics
Provider of supply chain solutions
Seraphine
Maternity clothes designer
Skimlinks
Content monetisation and data platform
Small World FS
Global international payments provider
Spencer Ogden
Energy recruiter
Starcount
Data analysis
Strongvox
Property developer and house builder
SwiftKey
Keyboard app maker
Swoon Editions
Online furniture brand
Tangle Teezer
Hair products manufacturer
Ten Group
International lifestyle concierge
TestPlant
International software business
The Cambridge Satchel Company
Global leather accessories
The Car Finance Company
Alternative car finance provider
The Drum
Media company serving marketers
The Office Group
Work and meeting spaces
TransferWise
International money transfer platform
TranslateMedia
Professional translation services
WANdisco
Secure software solutions
Wheels4Sure
Innovative vehicle leasing services
World First
International payment services
WorldRemit
Online money transfer