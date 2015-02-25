The Leap 100 - About

City A.M. has teamed up with Mishcon de Reya and other partners to identify 100 of the most exciting, fast-growing companies in the UK.

These firms operate at a range of scales and across many sectors. All are in the process of making the leap to the next level in terms of revenue. This stage of a company’s life is rich in real-life drama, with risks of setbacks and sudden lows as well as high rewards for those who make it to the other side. Throughout 2015, we will track the challenges and the hopes of this brave and economically vital group via regular polls, round tables and events, sharing the collective portrait that emerges.