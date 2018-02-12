Wood Group (John) (WG.)

Contact details

Address: 15 Justice Mill Lane, Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1224 851 000
Fax: +44 (0) 1224 851 474
Website: www.woodgroup.com

Company information

The international energy services company provides the oil and gas and power generation industries with engineering design, production support and industrial gas turbine services.

Wood Group shares rise as it unveils new Saudi Aramco contract

Wood Group shares rise as it unveils new Saudi Aramco contract

Engineering services firm Wood Group has won a new five-year contract with oil giant Saudi Aramco to develop [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
517
Wood Group shares sink on lower full-year estimates than expected

Wood Group shares sink on lower full-year estimates than expected

Shares in Wood Group dropped more than six per cent today after the company's expected full-year earnings missed [...]

13 December 2017
Shares
1
Views
740
Shareholders set to face off with Wood Group over executive pay rise

Shareholders set to face off with Wood Group over executive pay rise

Investors are poised to hit back at oilfield services firm Wood Group over the company's plans to hike its chief [...]

19 November 2017
Shares
2
Views
701
Wood Group bags multi-million dollar UK contract with Total

Wood Group bags multi-million dollar UK contract with Total

Oilfield services firm Wood Group has won a multi-million dollar contract from Total to support its UK refinery [...]

11 October 2017
Views
395
CMA approves Wood Group's £2.2bn takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler

CMA approves Wood Group's £2.2bn takeover of Amec Foster Wheeler

The competition watchdog has accepted Amec Foster Wheeler's proposals to sell assets in order to secure a £2.2bn [...]

12 September 2017
Shares
12
Views
413
Tough trading conditions and Amec costs drag Wood Group's profit down 87pc

Tough trading conditions and Amec costs drag Wood Group's profit down 87pc

Oilfield services firm John Wood Group's profit dropped in the first half of the year due to exceptional charges while work [...]

22 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
361
Watchdog: Wood Group's takeover of Amec will reduce competition

Watchdog: Wood Group's takeover of Amec will reduce competition

Britain's competition watchdog today said John Wood Group's proposed acquisition of Amec Foster Wheeler could [...]

2 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
305
Shares in Wood Group fall on SFO probe of Amec Foster Wheeler

Shares in Wood Group fall on SFO probe of Amec Foster Wheeler

Shares in John Wood Group have fallen more than five per cent after the firm noted Amec Foster Wheeler was under [...]

12 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
944
Wood Group shares fall on a weaker than expected first half

Wood Group shares fall on a weaker than expected first half

John Wood Group's shares fell in morning trading after the firm revealed a reduction in projects and modifications [...]

29 June 2017
Shares
1
Views
366
Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler shareholders approve merger

Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler shareholders approve merger

Shareholders of oil services firms John Wood Group and Amec Foster Wheeler today waved through their merger. [...]

15 June 2017
Views
2,385
Wood Group: 2017 performance has been "weaker than anticipated"

Wood Group: 2017 performance has been "weaker than anticipated"

Energy services firm Wood Group's performance so far in 2017 has been weaker than expected as low oil prices [...]

10 May 2017
Views
171
Wood Group boss: Is there room for four North Sea contractors?

Wood Group boss: Is there room for four North Sea contractors?

The chief executive of Wood Group said its £5bn merger with Amec Foster Wheeler will not be bad for the North [...]

19 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
752
Profit slump sends Wood Group's shares plunging

Profit slump sends Wood Group's shares plunging

Wood Group's shares have tumbled after it reported a 62 per cent fall in its 2016 profit as weak oil prices causing [...]

21 February 2017
Shares
1
Views
244
Wood Group posts slide in revenue but sees "indications of modest recovery"

Wood Group posts slide in revenue but sees "indications of modest recovery"

Weak oil prices have hit Wood Group's first half earnings - but that hasn't stopped its chief exec from making [...]

16 August 2016
Views
138
Light at the end of the North Sea oil pipeline

Light at the end of the North Sea oil pipeline

The affect of fraught conditions in oil markets on North Sea companies was revealed yesterday as John Wood Group [...]

19 August 2015
Shares
93
Views
1,221

