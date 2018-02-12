All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 656.60p Today's change: +4.09%
Price: 656.60p 5 day change: +3.73%
Price: 656.60p 6 month change: +6.76%
Address: 15 Justice Mill Lane, Aberdeen, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1224 851 000
Fax: +44 (0) 1224 851 474
Website: www.woodgroup.com
The international energy services company provides the oil and gas and power generation industries with engineering design, production support and industrial gas turbine services.
