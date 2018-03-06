William Hill (WMH)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 331.70p Today's change: +1.59%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 331.70p 5 day change: +2.19%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 331.70p 6 month change: +34.73%

Contact details

Address: Greenside House, 50 Station Road, Wood Green, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 80 8918 3600
Fax: +44 (0) 80 8918 3775
Website: www.williamhillplc.co.uk

Company information

UK bookmaker William Hill was founded in 1934, and now has a chain of nearly 1,600 betting shops. The bookie operates in all sports including football, greyhound races and horses and is said to be the biggest telephone betting group in the world.

William Hill has sold its Australian business for £168m

William Hill has sold its Australian business for £168m

William Hill has announced a deal to sell its Australian business to CrownBet for 300m Australian dollars (£168m). [...]

6 March 2018
Views
388
Watchdog berates William Hill for misleading advert

Watchdog berates William Hill for misleading advert

William Hill has been given a slap on the wrist for an advert which the watchdog concluded was "misleading". [...]

28 February 2018
Views
242
William Hill shares drop as it posts £75m loss for 2017

William Hill shares drop as it posts £75m loss for 2017

William Hill reported increased revenue in the year to 26 December, and hiked its dividend by six per cent - but [...]

23 February 2018
Views
425
William Hill could have prevented Gambling Commission embarrassment

William Hill could have prevented Gambling Commission embarrassment

It is almost a new trend, gambling companies being fined for falling foul of the rules and being humiliated in [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
556
William Hill hit with £6.2m fine for accepting money linked to criminals

William Hill hit with £6.2m fine for accepting money linked to criminals

Bookmaker William Hill has been slapped with a multi-million pound fine for "systematic social responsibility [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
6
Views
651
Here's what the City will be looking for in William Hill's results

Here's what the City will be looking for in William Hill's results

Bookie-friendly results are expected to give William Hill a boost as it unveils annual results this week. [...]

18 February 2018
Views
281
Here's why most bets on the Super Bowl will be illegal

Here's why most bets on the Super Bowl will be illegal

Most of the money wagered on Sunday's Super Bowl will be through illegal channels, due to a near-blanket ban on [...]

2 February 2018
Views
319
Bookies warn betting terminal crackdown will hit the horse racing industry

Bookies warn betting terminal crackdown will hit the horse racing industry

Ladbrokes and William Hill have warned that a government crackdown on betting shop terminals could hit the UK's [...]

22 January 2018
Views
570
William Hill could sell its Australian business in light of tax changes

William Hill could sell its Australian business in light of tax changes

Bookie William Hill had begun a strategic review into its business in Australia, as the business comes under more [...]

15 January 2018
Views
395
This is William Hill's new chairman

This is William Hill's new chairman

William Hill has named Roger Devlin as its new chairman, to replace Gareth Davis as chairman when he steps down [...]

20 December 2017
Views
307
William Hill has backed off this Canadian gambling firm

William Hill has backed off this Canadian gambling firm

London-listed bookie William Hill has settled a dispute over Canadian gambling firm NYX, clearing the way for [...]

7 December 2017
Views
340
Speculation lifts Paddy Power, while Carillion continues to struggle

Speculation lifts Paddy Power, while Carillion continues to struggle

Black Friday is drawing to an end. The day has seen record spending on Barclaycard and all-time-high numbers on [...]

24 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
1,170
William Hill confirms tie-up talks over CrownBet

William Hill confirms tie-up talks over CrownBet

William Hill has confirmed it is in talks over a prospective merger with CrownBet after media speculation over [...]

24 November 2017
Views
364
William Hill boosted by Mayweather bout as fixed-odds decision looms

William Hill boosted by Mayweather bout as fixed-odds decision looms

Floyd Mayweather's high-profile boxing bout with Conor McGregor, billed as the richest fight in history, helped [...]

20 November 2017
Views
370
William Hill is expected to be on target with its latest set of results

William Hill is expected to be on target with its latest set of results

Bookmaker William Hill is expected to report another quarter of growth tomorrow as the gambling industry gears [...]

19 November 2017
Views
392

Content tagged with "William Hill"