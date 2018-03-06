All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 331.70p Today's change: +1.59%
Price: 331.70p 5 day change: +2.19%
Price: 331.70p 6 month change: +34.73%
Address: Greenside House, 50 Station Road, Wood Green, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 80 8918 3600
Fax: +44 (0) 80 8918 3775
Website: www.williamhillplc.co.uk
UK bookmaker William Hill was founded in 1934, and now has a chain of nearly 1,600 betting shops. The bookie operates in all sports including football, greyhound races and horses and is said to be the biggest telephone betting group in the world.
