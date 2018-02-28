Whitbread (WTB)

Share price graph

Price: 3932.00p Today's change: +0.13%

Price: 3932.00p 5 day change: +2%

Price: 3932.00p 6 month change: +5.84%

Contact details

Address: Whitbread Court, Houghton Hall Business Park, Porz Avenue, Dunstable,Bedfordshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1582 424200
Fax:
Website: www.whitbread.co.uk

Company information

Founded in 1742, Whitbread has grown from a regional brewer into one of the UK's biggest hospitality firms. The group manages hotels, restaurants and leisure clubs. Brands include Premier Travel Inn, Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Costa.

Das ist gut: Premier Inn is ramping up its German expansion plans

Whitbread has invested an estimated £250m acquiring 19 hotels in Germany as it targets global expansion for [...]

28 February 2018
Views
184
Costa owner Whitbread has warned of tough conditions

Costa owner Whitbread warned of tough conditions in the UK today, as it unveiled sluggish comparable sales growth [...]

18 January 2018
Views
299
The UK's coffee market will hit £13bn by 2022

The number of coffee shops in the UK will rise by almost 50 per cent in the next five years, according to a new [...]

16 January 2018
Shares
37
Views
525
Wetherspoon boss and CBI trade blows in no deal Brexit spat

The boss of Britain’s biggest pub chain and the CBI today traded blows as a public spat over the implications [...]

9 January 2018
Shares
704
Views
1,605
Costa owner Whitbread appoints former ITV boss as new chairman

Costa owner Whitbread has announced that former ITV boss Adam Crozier will succeed Richard Baker as chairman of [...]

4 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
353
Here's why a possible Costa spin-off has just been put on the table

Shares in Whitbread jumped more than seven per cent this afternoon after a notable activist investor revealed [...]

6 December 2017
Shares
85
Views
1,764
Costa owner Whitbread reports profit rise and cautious confidence

Costa Coffee and Premier Inn owner Whitbread announced a rise in revenues and underlying profits as management [...]

24 October 2017
Shares
6
Views
469
Whitbread looks set to reveal increased revenues as Costa expands globally

Costa owner Whitbread is expected to report revenue growth on the back of expansion when it reveals results for [...]

22 October 2017
Shares
2
Views
577
Coffee chain Costa takes full ownership of Chinese business in £36m deal

High street coffee chain Costa now has full ownership of its south China business, after buying out its partner [...]

10 October 2017
Shares
1
Views
352
Whitbread shares down after withdrawing from ethical trade body

Shares in Costa and Premier Inn owner Whitbread fell more than one per cent earlier today after it withdrew from [...]

15 September 2017
Shares
16
Views
767
Costa owner Whitbread's shares slump on analysts' downbeat growth outlook

Shares in Costa owner Whitbread slumped today after analyst Citigroup downgraded the firm and said the end of [...]

12 September 2017
Shares
10
Views
1,044
Tesco, Boots, BT and more ignored over reforms to business rates

The row over business rates has erupted again after it emerged the government ignored the concerns of businesses [...]

13 August 2017
Shares
32
Views
891
Costa owner Whitebread has been boosted by Premier Inn

Costa and Premier Inn owner Whitbread has reported a bright start to the year with sales growth of 7.6 per cent [...]

21 June 2017
Shares
4
Views
558
Barclays UK chair Sir Ian Cheshire steps down from Whitbread's board

Costa owner Whitbread has announced Sir Ian Cheshire will step down from the board this autumn. [...]

24 May 2017
Views
276
Here are the winners of this year's Veuve Clicquot business woman awards

Alison Brittain, the boss of Whitbread, has collected the 44th Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award, with the boss [...]

10 May 2017
Shares
28
Views
343

