All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 2002.00p Today's change: +2.14%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 2002.00p 5 day change: +3.95%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 2002.00p 6 month change: +12.35%
Address: Clydesdale Bank Exchange, 20 Waterloo Street, Glasgow, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)141 637 7111
Fax: +44 (0)141 221 9789
Website: www.global.weir
Scotland-based pump maker, Weir Group, also develops turbines and valves. The company has a strong international presence, working in Europe, the US and Latin America. The engineer employs 8,000 people across five divisions.
Weir Group's profits jumped in 2017 as the oil price recovery boosted investment from oil and gas firms. [...]
Shares in oilfield services firm Weir Group dropped more than seven per cent today after the company warned its [...]
Shares in Weir Group rose nearly eight per cent this morning after the company noted a stronger than expected [...]
Engineering giant Weir Group today announced it has acquired a leading oil and gas technology provider in Asia [...]
Shares in engineering giant Weir Group fell more than three per cent despite like-for-like order input for its [...]
Today's City Moves cover finance, legal eagles, engineering and banking. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]
Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, private banking and engineering. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]
Shares in engineering giant Weir Group fell today as the weak North American oil and natural gas market caused [...]
Medical products company Convatec has successfully made its way into the FTSE 100 after floating on the London [...]
Weir Group's shares slumped over five per cent in morning trading after announcing that orders were down seven [...]
MPs will launch a wide-ranging review into executive pay tomorrow after prime minister Theresa May promised to [...]
Weir Group announced today that chief executive Keith Cochrane is stepping down. [...]
With all that's happened since 23 June, it's hard to believe it's only been a month since the UK came out in droves [...]
The revolts came on the back of major uprisings at oil giant BP, miner Anglo American, energy firm Centrica and [...]
Britain's blue-chip index tumbled back below the 6,000 mark today, as BP reported its biggest loss in at least [...]
Content tagged with "Weir Group"