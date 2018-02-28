Weir Group (WEIR)

Share price graph

Price: 2002.00p Today's change: +2.14%

Price: 2002.00p 5 day change: +3.95%

Price: 2002.00p 6 month change: +12.35%

Contact details

Address: Clydesdale Bank Exchange, 20 Waterloo Street, Glasgow, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)141 637 7111
Fax: +44 (0)141 221 9789
Website: www.global.weir

Company information

Scotland-based pump maker, Weir Group, also develops turbines and valves. The company has a strong international presence, working in Europe, the US and Latin America. The engineer employs 8,000 people across five divisions.

The oil price recovery has sent Weir Group's profit flying

Weir Group's profits jumped in 2017 as the oil price recovery boosted investment from oil and gas firms. [...]

28 February 2018
Views
165
Weir Group shares drop on warning over full-year operating profits

Shares in oilfield services firm Weir Group dropped more than seven per cent today after the company warned its [...]

31 October 2017
Views
170
Weir Group shares jump on an upswing in the North American oil market

Shares in Weir Group rose nearly eight per cent this morning after the company noted a stronger than expected [...]

17 July 2017
Shares
4
Views
402
Weir acquires a leading Asian oilfield services firm for $114m

Engineering giant Weir Group today announced it has acquired a leading oil and gas technology provider in Asia [...]

12 June 2017
Views
378
A rise in drilling activity has done little for Weir Group's share price

Shares in engineering giant Weir Group fell more than three per cent despite like-for-like order input for its [...]

27 April 2017
Views
173
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover finance, legal eagles, engineering and banking. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

9 March 2017
Shares
20
Views
249
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover legal eagles, private banking and engineering. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

23 February 2017
Shares
20
Views
240
Weir Group's shares tumble as it struggles to pump up profit

Shares in engineering giant Weir Group fell today as the weak North American oil and natural gas market caused [...]

22 February 2017
Views
465
The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 reshuffles for December have been confirmed

Medical products company Convatec has successfully made its way into the FTSE 100 after floating on the London [...]

30 November 2016
Shares
5
Views
1,001
Weir's shares sink after warning on full year profits

Weir Group's shares slumped over five per cent in morning trading after announcing that orders were down seven [...]

1 November 2016
Views
64
MPs to launch new CEO pay investigation

MPs will launch a wide-ranging review into executive pay tomorrow after prime minister Theresa May promised to [...]

15 September 2016
Shares
11
Views
244
Weir Group boss steps down after seven years

Weir Group announced today that chief executive Keith Cochrane is stepping down. [...]

28 July 2016
Views
373
These companies have been the post-Brexit vote FTSE high-fliers and fallers

With all that's happened since 23 June, it's hard to believe it's only been a month since the UK came out in droves [...]

23 July 2016
Shares
14
Views
1,037
Shareholder voices heard loud & clear

The revolts came on the back of major uprisings at oil giant BP, miner Anglo American, energy firm Centrica and [...]

28 April 2016
Shares
4
Views
652
FTSE 100 closes back below 6,000 points

Britain's blue-chip index tumbled back below the 6,000 mark today, as BP reported its biggest loss in at least [...]

2 February 2016
Views
244

