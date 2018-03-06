Vodafone Group (VOD)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 207.00p Today's change: -0.29%

Price: 207.00p 5 day change: +1.22%

Price: 207.00p 6 month change: -3.68%

Contact details

Address: Vodafone House, The Connection, Newbury, Berkshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1635 33251
Fax: +44 (0) 1635 238080
Website: www.vodafone.com

Company information

One of the world's largest mobile phone groups, Vodafone now has over 150m customers.

Three and Vodafone are being investigated over net neutrality

Ofcom has opened an investigation into Three and Vodafone to assess whether they have broken rules on net neutrality. [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
196
Vodafone to police the skies with drone-tracking technology trial

Vodafone today announced a ground-breaking trial to police Britain's skies and track drone activity. [...]

20 February 2018
Views
301
Vodafone is considering a deal with the owner of Virgin Media

Shares in Vodafone finished the day higher after it emerged it was considering buying European assets owned by [...]

2 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
1,187
One of London's most popular commuter towns gets ultrafast broadband

Vodafone has teamed up with Neil Woodford-backed broadband provider CityFibre as part of a £40m ultrafast broadband [...]

18 January 2018
Shares
3
Views
1,283
Vodafone puts accounting firms on red alert amid Phones4U litigation

Vodafone has asked three of the Big Four accountancy firms to clear the decks in preparation for a potential audit [...]

3 December 2017
Shares
18
Views
798
Here's why Vodafone shares have just jumped

Mobile giant Vodafone today doubled full-year growth forecasts, boosted by a strong roll-out of Internet of Things [...]

14 November 2017
Shares
2
Views
1,304
Vodafone sells $1.2bn Indian towers business

Vodafone has agreed to sell its Indian mast and towers business in a deal worth $1.2bn (£900m), it was announced [...]

13 November 2017
Views
506
Vodafone to roll out Virgin Media-style broadband to 5m UK homes

Mobile giant Vodafone today announced a deal to roll out Virgin Media-style ultrafast broadband to 5m UK households [...]

9 November 2017
Shares
33
Views
2,004
These mobile phone operators have been accused of overcharging customers

New research has accused three of the UK's largest mobile phone operators of overcharging customers with long-running [...]

20 October 2017
Shares
7
Views
386
Vodafone revenues dip as India stabilises

Things were looking more encouraging for Vodafone in its first quarter, as losses from its Indian operation "stabilised". [...]

21 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
289
Ofcom clamps down on BT and EE dominance by capping 5G allowances

The UK's telecoms regulator has shut out BT and its mobile subsidiary EE from the auction of higher spec airwaves [...]

11 July 2017
Shares
6
Views
556
Vodafone blocks advertising on fake news or hate speech websites

Vodafone has banned its advertising from appearing on hate speech or fake news outlets worldwide. [...]

6 June 2017
Shares
1
Views
140
Vodafone shake-up continues... Malta crossed off the list with €500m merger

Vodafone has agreed a €506m (£436m) tie-up with a cable, broadband and TV provider in Malta, the latest market to [...]

24 May 2017
Shares
1
Views
335
BT and TalkTalk in dispute over compensation

A row brewing between TalkTalk and BT is threatening to undermine a key consultation to boost the UK’s broadband [...]

23 May 2017
Shares
2
Views
1,618
Six things you need to know about 4.5G... and yes, it is a thing

Most of us know what 4G is. And plenty of us have heard of 5G. But 4.5G? You're making that up right...? No we're [...]

19 May 2017
Shares
5
Views
1,746

