All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 207.00p Today's change: -0.29%
Price: 207.00p 5 day change: +1.22%
Price: 207.00p 6 month change: -3.68%
Address: Vodafone House, The Connection, Newbury, Berkshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1635 33251
Fax: +44 (0) 1635 238080
Website: www.vodafone.com
One of the world's largest mobile phone groups, Vodafone now has over 150m customers.
Ofcom has opened an investigation into Three and Vodafone to assess whether they have broken rules on net neutrality. [...]
Vodafone today announced a ground-breaking trial to police Britain's skies and track drone activity. [...]
Shares in Vodafone finished the day higher after it emerged it was considering buying European assets owned by [...]
Vodafone has teamed up with Neil Woodford-backed broadband provider CityFibre as part of a £40m ultrafast broadband [...]
Vodafone has asked three of the Big Four accountancy firms to clear the decks in preparation for a potential audit [...]
Mobile giant Vodafone today doubled full-year growth forecasts, boosted by a strong roll-out of Internet of Things [...]
Vodafone has agreed to sell its Indian mast and towers business in a deal worth $1.2bn (£900m), it was announced [...]
Mobile giant Vodafone today announced a deal to roll out Virgin Media-style ultrafast broadband to 5m UK households [...]
New research has accused three of the UK's largest mobile phone operators of overcharging customers with long-running [...]
Things were looking more encouraging for Vodafone in its first quarter, as losses from its Indian operation "stabilised". [...]
The UK's telecoms regulator has shut out BT and its mobile subsidiary EE from the auction of higher spec airwaves [...]
Vodafone has banned its advertising from appearing on hate speech or fake news outlets worldwide. [...]
Vodafone has agreed a €506m (£436m) tie-up with a cable, broadband and TV provider in Malta, the latest market to [...]
A row brewing between TalkTalk and BT is threatening to undermine a key consultation to boost the UK’s broadband [...]
Most of us know what 4G is. And plenty of us have heard of 5G. But 4.5G? You're making that up right...? No we're [...]
