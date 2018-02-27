All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 274.60p Today's change: -0.04%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 274.60p 5 day change: +0.92%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 274.60p 6 month change: +2.5%
Address: Jubilee House, Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.virginmoney.com
Virgin Money’s profits rose in 2017 as the challenger bank reorients its strategy towards a new era of retail [...]
Lloyds Banking Group and challenger Virgin Money have banned customers from buying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies [...]
Challenger bank Virgin Money has banned the purchase of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin on its credit cards, joining [...]
Virgin Money today set out a "refreshed" strategic plan, targetting £5bn in small business banking deposits within [...]
Challenger bank Virgin Money has reported an increase in its credit card and mortgage balances during the three [...]
There has been much coverage this week of the 10th anniversary of the 'run' on Northern Rock. [...]
Business leaders have slammed Number 10’s commitment to end free movement of labour in March 2019, warning it [...]
Virgin Money boss Jayne-Anne Gadhia defended her “safe, low-risk” bank today as its share price plummeted [...]
Challenger bank Virgin Money today reported an increase in profits for the six months to 30 June and said it's [...]
The reputation of UK retail banks is growing, with Nationwide, Virgin Money and Halifax leading the way. [...]
Virgin Money has walked away from a deal to buy Co-op Bank after months of speculation linking the lender with [...]
Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia, one of the most senior women in UK finance, on her new book, her [...]
Brexit has yet to hit challenger bank Virgin Money, after it said credit card and mortgage lending were both up [...]
Virgin Money said profits grew during 2016, as any Brexit fallout was yet to hit the challenger's bottom line. [...]
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has come under renewed pressure to clamp down on excessive overdraft fees [...]
Content tagged with "Virgin Money Holdings"