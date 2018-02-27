Virgin Money Holdings (VM.)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 274.60p Today's change: -0.04%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 274.60p 5 day change: +0.92%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 274.60p 6 month change: +2.5%

Contact details

Address: Jubilee House, Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom
Phone:
Fax:
Website: www.virginmoney.com

Company information

Virgin Money share price jumps as underlying profits rise by 28 per cent

Virgin Money share price jumps as underlying profits rise by 28 per cent

Virgin Money’s profits rose in 2017 as the challenger bank reorients its strategy towards a new era of retail [...]

27 February 2018
Views
226
Lloyds Bank bans bitcoin and other cryptocurrency credit card purchases

Lloyds Bank bans bitcoin and other cryptocurrency credit card purchases

Lloyds Banking Group and challenger Virgin Money have banned customers from buying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
136
Views
4,700
Now a challenger bank is banning bitcoin credit card purchases

Now a challenger bank is banning bitcoin credit card purchases

Challenger bank Virgin Money has banned the purchase of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin on its credit cards, joining [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
11
Views
1,099
Virgin Money reboots business banking plans after UK economy "resilience"

Virgin Money reboots business banking plans after UK economy "resilience"

Virgin Money today set out a "refreshed" strategic plan, targetting £5bn in small business banking deposits within [...]

16 November 2017
Shares
4
Views
540
Virgin Money share price jumps as it reports increased lending and deposits

Virgin Money share price jumps as it reports increased lending and deposits

Challenger bank Virgin Money has reported an increase in its credit card and mortgage balances during the three [...]

17 October 2017
Shares
2
Views
532
Virgin Money boss: Northern Rock crash has led to a safer UK banking system

Virgin Money boss: Northern Rock crash has led to a safer UK banking system

There has been much coverage this week of the 10th anniversary of the 'run' on Northern Rock. [...]

13 September 2017
Shares
15
Views
383
Business leaders slam freedom of movement commitment as "disaster"

Business leaders slam freedom of movement commitment as "disaster"

Business leaders have slammed Number 10’s commitment to end free movement of labour in March 2019, warning it [...]

31 July 2017
Shares
73
Views
1,781
Virgin Money boss defends her "safe" bank and has warning for "racy" rivals

Virgin Money boss defends her "safe" bank and has warning for "racy" rivals

Virgin Money boss Jayne-Anne Gadhia defended her “safe, low-risk” bank today as its share price plummeted [...]

25 July 2017
Shares
22
Views
649
Virgin Money shares plunge despite increased profits

Virgin Money shares plunge despite increased profits

Challenger bank Virgin Money today reported an increase in profits for the six months to 30 June and said it's [...]

25 July 2017
Shares
11
Views
1,280
UK retail banks with the best (and worst) reputations revealed

UK retail banks with the best (and worst) reputations revealed

The reputation of UK retail banks is growing, with Nationwide, Virgin Money and Halifax leading the way. [...]

31 May 2017
Shares
69
Views
2,049
Virgin Money walks away from Co-op Bank takeover talks

Virgin Money walks away from Co-op Bank takeover talks

Virgin Money has walked away from a deal to buy Co-op Bank after months of speculation linking the lender with [...]

15 May 2017
Shares
27
Views
1,850
Podcast: Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia

Podcast: Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia

Virgin Money chief executive Jayne-Anne Gadhia, one of the most senior women in UK finance, on her new book, her [...]

26 April 2017
Shares
7
Views
494
Virgin Money lending rises - but it keeps schtum on Co-op Bank

Virgin Money lending rises - but it keeps schtum on Co-op Bank

Brexit has yet to hit challenger bank Virgin Money, after it said credit card and mortgage lending were both up [...]

25 April 2017
Shares
9
Views
2,122
Virgin Money better off with boosted profits

Virgin Money better off with boosted profits

Virgin Money said profits grew during 2016, as any Brexit fallout was yet to hit the challenger's bottom line. [...]

28 February 2017
Shares
4
Views
586
Pressure mounts on FCA to introduce overdraft cap

Pressure mounts on FCA to introduce overdraft cap

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has come under renewed pressure to clamp down on excessive overdraft fees [...]

12 October 2016
Views
322

Content tagged with "Virgin Money Holdings"