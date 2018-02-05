All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 610.00p Today's change: +1.16%
Price: 610.00p 5 day change: +1.67%
Price: 610.00p 6 month change: +5.72%
Address: 165 Fleet Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7822 0000
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7822 0100
Website: www.vesuvius.com
Vesuvius, formed from the demerger of Cookson Group, is a London-headquartered molten metal flow engineering company split into three main divisions: steel flow control, foundry technologies and advanced refractories.
