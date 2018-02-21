All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 795.00p Today's change: +0.51%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 795.00p 5 day change: +2.12%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 795.00p 6 month change: +19.01%
Address: The Core, 40 St Thomas Street, Bristol, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 117 302 7000
Fax: +44 (0) 117 302 7400
Website: www.unite-group.co.uk
Unite is the UK's leading provider of affordable housing for students and key workers.
Targeting top universities has paid off for Unite Group, which bumped up its dividend today after a year of profit [...]
Bell Pottinger is facing an exodus of clients as companies seek to distance themselves from the disgraced PR [...]
Investors piling into student housing and soaring university admissions helped one of the sector’s biggest property [...]
Britain's largest student digs provider Unite saw profits jump by 44 per cent last year after government measures [...]
Student accommodation giant Unite Group, yesterday reported 99 per cent occupancy for the current academic year, [...]
Government measures to remove the cap on the number of students universities can admit has helped boost room reservations [...]
Content tagged with "Unite Group"