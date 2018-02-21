Unite Group (UTG)

Address: The Core, 40 St Thomas Street, Bristol, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 117 302 7000
Fax: +44 (0) 117 302 7400
Website: www.unite-group.co.uk

Unite is the UK's leading provider of affordable housing for students and key workers.

Student halls provider Unite Group just bumped up its dividend

Targeting top universities has paid off for Unite Group, which bumped up its dividend today after a year of profit [...]

21 February 2018
Bell Pottinger client exodus: Companies distance themselves from PR firm

Bell Pottinger is facing an exodus of clients as companies seek to distance themselves from the disgraced PR [...]

5 September 2017
Soaring student numbers helps Unite stay ahead of the game

Investors piling into student housing and soaring university admissions helped one of the sector’s biggest property [...]

23 February 2016
End of student cap helps Unite fill more rooms

Britain's largest student digs provider Unite saw profits jump by 44 per cent last year after government measures [...]

24 February 2015
Lure of London helps Unite reach 99pc student occupancy

Student accommodation giant Unite Group, yesterday reported 99 per cent occupancy for the current academic year, [...]

5 November 2014
End of student cap helps fill up rooms at Unite as universities prepare for surge

Government measures to remove the cap on the number of students universities can admit has helped boost room reservations [...]

29 August 2014
