Ultra Electronics Holdings (ULE)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1465.00p Today's change: -0.07%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1465.00p 5 day change: +8.92%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 1465.00p 6 month change: -15.76%

Contact details

Address: 417 Bridport Road, Greenford, Middlesex, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 8813 4321
Fax: +44 (0) 20 8813 4322
Website: www.ultra-electronics.com

Company information

Ultra Electronics specialises in the designs and manufacture of electronic and electromechanical products, notably for the defence industry such as aircraft, ships and armoured vehicles.

Shares in Ultra Electronics drop as it scraps a deal to buy rival Sparton

Shares in Ultra Electronics drop as it scraps a deal to buy rival Sparton

Defence firm Ultra Electronics tumbled this morning as it scrapped a $235m (£170m) deal to buy a US rival [...]

5 March 2018
Views
208
Defence firm Ultra Electronics shares have rocketed - here's why

Defence firm Ultra Electronics shares have rocketed - here's why

Shares in Ultra Electronics jumped more than 20 per cent after the firm said it would have "significant" exposure [...]

11 January 2018
Views
415
Ultra enhances war capabilities in $265m Kratos bid

Ultra enhances war capabilities in $265m Kratos bid

UK defence firm Ultra Electronics Holdings announced it had agreed to acquire the electronic products division [...]

2 June 2015
Shares
1
Views
225
Ultra lands $21m from General Dynamics Electric Boat Corporation

Ultra lands $21m from General Dynamics Electric Boat Corporation

Defence, security and transport firm Ultra Electronics has announced that its EMS Development Corporation Business [...]

23 June 2014

Content tagged with "Ultra Electronics Holdings"