Price: 1465.00p Today's change: -0.07%
Price: 1465.00p 5 day change: +8.92%
Price: 1465.00p 6 month change: -15.76%
Address: 417 Bridport Road, Greenford, Middlesex, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 8813 4321
Fax: +44 (0) 20 8813 4322
Website: www.ultra-electronics.com
Ultra Electronics specialises in the designs and manufacture of electronic and electromechanical products, notably for the defence industry such as aircraft, ships and armoured vehicles.
