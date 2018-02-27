UBS

Brace for a bumpy ride in European stocks

The only certainty with Italy’s upcoming election will be uncertainty. [...]

27 February 2018
Views
335
There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
743
HSBC more than doubled full-year profits but missed analyst expectations in an early hours announcement today. [...]

20 February 2018
Views
1,330
Invesco Perpetual, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS are among more than 30 finance groups to have been quizzed [...]

15 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
523
Trufin, a niche technology-enabled bank run by a former hedge fund boss, has just floated on the London Stock [...]

13 February 2018
Shares
17
Views
3,300
Banking standards, BHS and now Carillion: it is to regulators’ discredit that MPs have repeatedly demonstrated [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
24
Views
1,080
The Bank of England could raise interest rates as soon as May if a transition deal is struck in Brexit negotiations, [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
25
Views
2,503
UBS, Deutsche Bank and HSBC and eight individuals are facing US civil and criminal charges for alleged manipulation [...]

29 January 2018
Shares
19
Views
544
Wednesday saw sterling stage a surge against the Dollar that was less of a bull run than an all out charge. [...]

25 January 2018
Shares
12
Views
629
Swiss bank UBS has announced it will take a SFr 2.9bn write-down related to US tax law changes, while revealing [...]

22 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
400
A startup which aims to help analysts and fund managers cope with dreaded regulatory changes has grabbed $38m (£27m) of [...]

18 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
545
For well-off individuals looking to outsource the day-to-day investment of their pounds, wealth managers have [...]

15 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,129
The Prime Minister has urged City bosses to emphasise "the benefits for Europe as a whole of the UK’s financial [...]

11 January 2018
Views
346
A former UBS trader barred from financial markets for his part in the Libor fixing scandal has today started an [...]

2 January 2018
Shares
29
Views
819
The UK economy has grown at a faster than expected rate over the last 12 months, according to official figures [...]

22 December 2017
Shares
79
Views
1,777
Bitcoin is a bubble and should be shunned, according to a top wealth manager, but you should be "biting at blockchain" [...]

21 December 2017
Shares
7
Views
1,636
The UK's major banks are failing to take action over climate change, as three City institutions have come in the [...]

7 December 2017
Shares
31
Views
406
Today's City Moves cover debt, real estate and finance. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]

5 December 2017
Shares
11
Views
293
The brokers at JP Morgan Cazenove will be entering the festive season safe in the knowledge that their firm is [...]

4 December 2017
Shares
63
Views
717
US banks are the most prepared to handle the potential disruption of artificial intelligence to their business, new [...]

28 November 2017
Shares
367
Views
1,947
The asset management arm of banking giant UBS has revealed its predictions for the investment landscape in 2018. [...]

23 November 2017
Shares
8
Views
1,223
The UK economy today received a big vote of confidence from Swiss banking giant UBS, which upgraded next year's [...]

17 November 2017
Shares
24
Views
1,114
With 41 days to go, it seems Christmas has come early this year for many investors. The returns in 2017, at least [...]

14 November 2017
Shares
9
Views
206
Shares in British satellite giant Inmarsat today plummeted after initially rocketing on third-quarter sales growth. [...]

9 November 2017
Views
1,328
When I spot Anne Boden across the coffee shop, she beams at me. [...]

8 November 2017
Shares
114
Views
771
The world's 500 biggest fund managers now control over $80 trillion (£61 trillion) of money, according to research [...]

30 October 2017
Shares
28
Views
3,512
Swiss bank UBS today reported profits up 14 per cent despite a weaker performance from its wealth management business [...]

27 October 2017
Shares
4
Views
278
The rise of the robotaxi - fleets of futuristic looking autonomous cars carrying people around cities and beyond - [...]

5 October 2017
Shares
27
Views
942
Commerzbank and a group of international banks today announced they have thrown their weight behind a project [...]

4 October 2017
Shares
145
Views
638
Europe's politically supercharged year has ended with a jolt of excitement as Germans went to the polls on Sunday. [...]

26 September 2017
Shares
10
Views
1,261

