The only certainty with Italy’s upcoming election will be uncertainty. [...]
There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]
HSBC more than doubled full-year profits but missed analyst expectations in an early hours announcement today. [...]
Invesco Perpetual, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS are among more than 30 finance groups to have been quizzed [...]
Trufin, a niche technology-enabled bank run by a former hedge fund boss, has just floated on the London Stock [...]
Banking standards, BHS and now Carillion: it is to regulators’ discredit that MPs have repeatedly demonstrated [...]
The Bank of England could raise interest rates as soon as May if a transition deal is struck in Brexit negotiations, [...]
UBS, Deutsche Bank and HSBC and eight individuals are facing US civil and criminal charges for alleged manipulation [...]
Wednesday saw sterling stage a surge against the Dollar that was less of a bull run than an all out charge. [...]
Swiss bank UBS has announced it will take a SFr 2.9bn write-down related to US tax law changes, while revealing [...]
A startup which aims to help analysts and fund managers cope with dreaded regulatory changes has grabbed $38m (£27m) of [...]
For well-off individuals looking to outsource the day-to-day investment of their pounds, wealth managers have [...]
The Prime Minister has urged City bosses to emphasise "the benefits for Europe as a whole of the UK’s financial [...]
A former UBS trader barred from financial markets for his part in the Libor fixing scandal has today started an [...]
The UK economy has grown at a faster than expected rate over the last 12 months, according to official figures [...]
Bitcoin is a bubble and should be shunned, according to a top wealth manager, but you should be "biting at blockchain" [...]
The UK's major banks are failing to take action over climate change, as three City institutions have come in the [...]
Today's City Moves cover debt, real estate and finance. Take a look at these movers and shakers: [...]
The brokers at JP Morgan Cazenove will be entering the festive season safe in the knowledge that their firm is [...]
US banks are the most prepared to handle the potential disruption of artificial intelligence to their business, new [...]
The asset management arm of banking giant UBS has revealed its predictions for the investment landscape in 2018. [...]
The UK economy today received a big vote of confidence from Swiss banking giant UBS, which upgraded next year's [...]
With 41 days to go, it seems Christmas has come early this year for many investors. The returns in 2017, at least [...]
Shares in British satellite giant Inmarsat today plummeted after initially rocketing on third-quarter sales growth. [...]
When I spot Anne Boden across the coffee shop, she beams at me. [...]
The world's 500 biggest fund managers now control over $80 trillion (£61 trillion) of money, according to research [...]
Swiss bank UBS today reported profits up 14 per cent despite a weaker performance from its wealth management business [...]
The rise of the robotaxi - fleets of futuristic looking autonomous cars carrying people around cities and beyond - [...]
Commerzbank and a group of international banks today announced they have thrown their weight behind a project [...]
Europe's politically supercharged year has ended with a jolt of excitement as Germans went to the polls on Sunday. [...]
