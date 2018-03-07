Twitter

'Megged: Premier League faces TV rights own goal

'Megged: Premier League faces TV rights own goal

The Premier League has booted a decision on unsold TV rights packages into next month, as it faces being forced [...]

7 March 2018
Views
1,225
See the unseen: How to view the world like an economist

See the unseen: How to view the world like an economist

Have you ever wondered why economists hold seemingly counter-intuitive opinions on issue after issue? [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
1,020
Kylie Jenner's Snapchat shun shows "financial fragility" of social media

Kylie Jenner's Snapchat shun shows "financial fragility" of social media

US celebrity Kylie Jenner yesterday wiped around $1.3bn (£900m) off the market value of Snap. [...]

23 February 2018
Views
281
Cryptocurrency founder has a wise head on young shoulders

Cryptocurrency founder has a wise head on young shoulders

As sales pitches go, it’s an unconventional one. In fact it’s more warning than advert, but you can’t argue [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
507
Soros sells Facebook stake after blasting tech giants – but ups Twitter

Soros sells Facebook stake after blasting tech giants – but ups Twitter

Soros Fund Management, the firm run by billionaire hedgie manager George Soros, has finally sold its stake in [...]

15 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
323
Facebook and Twitter are not doing enough to protect consumers, EU warns

Facebook and Twitter are not doing enough to protect consumers, EU warns

Authorities in Europe have warned that Facebook and Twitter are failing to comply with rules aimed at protecting consumers [...]

15 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
304
Unilever threatens to pull advertising spend with tech giants

Unilever threatens to pull advertising spend with tech giants

One of the world's biggest advertisers is threatening to slash the amount of cash it spends with tech companies if [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
2,158
Views
2,722
Training AI to be unbiased must be a priority, not an afterthought

Training AI to be unbiased must be a priority, not an afterthought

When considering threats posed by artificial intelligence (AI), the focus usually rests on two. [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
58
Views
644
Twitter shares are rocketing after turning a profit for the first time

Twitter shares are rocketing after turning a profit for the first time

Twitter's share price rocketed as markets opened in the US after reporting its first ever profit in what chief [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
953
Editor's Notes: Long TV interviews would be an antidote to Twitter

Editor's Notes: Long TV interviews would be an antidote to Twitter

Last week Channel 4 news carried an interview with Canadian professor and clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson. [...]

26 January 2018
Views
377
May to Davos: No one wants to be known as first choice app for paedophiles

May to Davos: No one wants to be known as first choice app for paedophiles

The Prime Minister will use her speech in Davos to urge investors to use their influence over tech firms, in yet [...]

24 January 2018
Shares
4
Views
286
Can Twitter predict the stock market? These researchers think so

Can Twitter predict the stock market? These researchers think so

Twitter is the go-to place for chatter about what's happening right now, but could the collective hive mind actually [...]

24 January 2018
Shares
11
Views
292
Twitter COO Anthony Noto has quit to become chief executive of SoFi

Twitter COO Anthony Noto has quit to become chief executive of SoFi

Anthony Noto has stepped down from his role as chief operating officer at Twitter to take on the chief executive [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
3
Views
131
Why taming the trolls is now a matter of urgency for Twitter and Facebook

Why taming the trolls is now a matter of urgency for Twitter and Facebook

Rejoice, ye City folk, for a study has found that, for the first time in years, trust in British businesses has [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
253
Lessons leaders can learn from (bad) political negotiations

Lessons leaders can learn from (bad) political negotiations

Can you really negotiate with someone that’s not willing to negotiate? [...]

22 January 2018
Shares
4
Views
111

Content tagged with "Twitter"