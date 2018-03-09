All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 377.50p Today's change: +0.53%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 377.50p 5 day change: +1.48%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 377.50p 6 month change: +0.56%
Address: 3rd Floor, 11-12 Hanover Street, London, Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7011 4100
Fax:
Website: www.trproperty.com
The trust aims to maximise total returns for investors by investing in international property and property shares. It provides diversified exposure to a large range of commercial property interests and shares.
Content tagged with "TR Property Investment Trust"