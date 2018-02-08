Thomas Cook Group (TCG)

Thomas Cook is Europe's second-largest travel firm. It was formed by the merger of UK package holiday rival MyTravel and the Thomas Cook tourism unit of Germany's KarstadtQuelle. Under the terms of the merger, KarstadtQuelle owns 52% of the enlarged group and MyTravel the rest.

Thomas Cook shares drop as it reveals bookings and revenue growth

Thomas Cook has reported an increase in bookings and revenue over the first quarter of the financial year.  [...]

8 February 2018
Thomas Cook plans to close 50 UK stores as online sales grow

Thomas Cook is mulling the closure of 50 UK stores as part of an ongoing review of its retail network. [...]

1 December 2017
Thomas Cook has just launched a new airline

Thomas Cook has launched a new airline in Majorca and plans to start its first flights early next year as it [...]

18 October 2017
Thomas Cook to set up hotel investment business with Swiss-based firm LMEY

Thomas Cook has unveiled a tie-up with Swiss-based hotel property development firm LMEY Investments as it strengthens [...]

26 September 2017
Thomas Cook and Expedia couple up for city breaks

British travel stalwart Thomas Cook has teamed up with online bookings giant Expedia to bolster its city break [...]

14 September 2017
Holiday markets in Turkey and Egypt are recovering, Thomas Cook's boss says

Holiday bookings are up and tourists are returning to Turkey and Egypt as customers refuse to let political and [...]

28 March 2017
Thomas Cook shares plunge on "cautious" outlook for 2017

Thomas Cook has reported it reduced its year-on-year loss in its first trading quarter, but warns it remains “cautious” [...]

9 February 2017
Say goodbye to Co-op Travel: Thomas Cook buys the group for £55.8m

Thomas Cook today said it is planning to buy The Co-operative Group out of its joint venture, taking full control [...]

6 December 2016
Thomas Cook takes £10m profit hit after rocky year for tourism

Thomas Cook's revenue and profit in the 12 months to 30 September was dented by a difficult year's trading which [...]

23 November 2016
Thomas Cook bookings dip due to volatility in Turkey

Travel company Thomas Cook said today that trading for summer 2016 had gone as expected, with strong demand for [...]

27 September 2016
Oooh, sourcy: Thomas Cook gets into bed with Webjet

It looks like Thomas Cook is getting off the source: the travel giant said today it has signed a strategic sourcing partnership [...]

18 August 2016
Thomas Cook earnings pushed lower by terrorism

Thomas Cook's earnings fell in the third quarter, after terrorism in Turkey and Brussels put people off going [...]

28 July 2016
Airline and travel shares fall after Nice attack

Airlines and travel stocks were among the FTSE 100's biggest fallers this morning, after a suspected terror attack [...]

15 July 2016
Thomas Cook suspends online currency sales

A surge in demand has forced travel firm Thomas Cook to suspend its online currency sales to avoid running out [...]

24 June 2016
Thomas Cook cabin crew are going on strike

Thomas Cook cabin crew will go on strike, as part of an going row over health and safety concerns.  [...]

25 May 2016
