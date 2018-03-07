The Co-operative Group

Long queues to pay for your big shop could be about to become a thing of the past, after the Co-op said it was [...]
A number of City firms have made the cut in equality charity Stonewall's latest ranking of the top 100 LGBT-inclusive [...]
The Co-op Group today announced it added more half a million members in the first half of the year - but revenue [...]
The Co-op Group has swooped in to top Sainsbury's in the battle for convenience chain Nisa. [...]
Co-op Bank today tied up a £700m rescue package deal with a group of US hedge funds. Here are all, or at least [...]
The Co-Operative Bank has ditched plans to sell up, opting instead to pursue talks over a bailout with investors, [...]
The Co-op Bank said today that it was in “advanced discussions” with existing investors over a capital injection. [...]
Co-op Group’s stake in its namesake bank could be slashed to less than five per cent under a rescue deal tabled [...]
A consortium of Swiss and Qatari investment companies are in talks to buy Co-operative Bank, meaning the fate [...]
With each passing year, the City watchdog’s report on the collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) reads less [...]
A group of hedge funds has begun talks with the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) over a rescue deal for Co-op [...]
After becoming the first national retailer to sell British-only fresh meat earlier this month, the Co-op is now [...]
Virgin Money has walked away from a deal to buy Co-op Bank after months of speculation linking the lender with [...]
Withthe continuing uncertainty surrounding the future of Co-operative Bank, a new YouGov analysis underlines the [...]
Co-operative Bank may have to turn to existing investors for more funds as hopes of a takeover fade. [...]
