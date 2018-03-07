The Co-operative Group

Here's how the Co-op wants to scrap queues at checkouts

Long queues to pay for your big shop could be about to become a thing of the past, after the Co-op said it was [...]

7 March 2018
Ranked: Stonewall reveals Britain's best employers for trans inclusion

A number of City firms have made the cut in equality charity Stonewall's latest ranking of the top 100 LGBT-inclusive [...]

31 January 2018
Co-op Group increases membership but profits dip in first half

The Co-op Group today announced it added more half a million members in the first half of the year - but revenue [...]

21 September 2017
Updated: Sainsbury's shares rise as Co-op advances talks with Nisa

The Co-op Group has swooped in to top Sainsbury's in the battle for convenience chain Nisa. [...]

30 August 2017
Co-op Bank rescue deal Q&A: All of your questions answered

Co-op Bank today tied up a £700m rescue package deal with a group of US hedge funds. Here are all, or at least [...]

28 June 2017
Not for sale: The Co-op Bank has ditched plans to sell up

The Co-Operative Bank has ditched plans to sell up, opting instead to pursue talks over a bailout with investors, [...]

26 June 2017
Co-op Bank says it's in "advanced discussions" over capital raise

The Co-op Bank said today that it was in “advanced discussions” with existing investors over a capital injection. [...]

19 June 2017
Co-op Group could reduce stake in Co-op Bank to less than five per cent

Co-op Group’s stake in its namesake bank could be slashed to less than five per cent under a rescue deal tabled [...]

14 June 2017
Qatari and Swiss companies in talks to bid for Co-operative Bank

A consortium of Swiss and Qatari investment companies are in talks to buy Co-operative Bank, meaning the fate [...]

8 June 2017
A settlement would shred Fred's RBS inquisition

With each passing year, the City watchdog’s report on the collapse of Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) reads less [...]

26 May 2017
Hedge funds meet City watchdog to discuss Co-op Bank rescue deal

A group of hedge funds has begun talks with the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) over a rescue deal for Co-op [...]

23 May 2017
The Co-op beefs up British pledge as all frozen meat will be from the UK

After becoming the first national retailer to sell British-only fresh meat earlier this month, the Co-op is now [...]

20 May 2017
Virgin Money walks away from Co-op Bank takeover talks

Virgin Money has walked away from a deal to buy Co-op Bank after months of speculation linking the lender with [...]

15 May 2017
Co-operative buyer can’t just bank on keeping customers

Withthe continuing uncertainty surrounding the future of Co-operative Bank, a new YouGov analysis underlines the [...]

10 May 2017
As hopes of takeover fade, Co-op Bank backers could pump more into lender

Co-operative Bank may have to turn to existing investors for more funds as hopes of a takeover fade. [...]

1 May 2017
