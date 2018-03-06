Many Londoners are still without water as Thames Water struggles to restore full service after last week's extreme [...]
Temperatures have risen sharply since last week's freeze, causing "exceptionally high" levels of demand for water [...]
If Bill Murray had played a banker rather than a TV weatherman in Groundhog Day, he may well have been cast as [...]
The water industry watchdog has said it does not have full confidence in the information provided by four UK firms. [...]
Thames Water, the UK's largest water utility, is working to clean up its image with a package of new measures [...]
A leading broadband provider believes it has hit the ideas jackpot in the battle to boost Britain's broadband [...]
Thames Water has been fined £8.55m over its failure to meet commitments to reduce leakages. [...]
The UK’s water companies will be encouraged to trade water in a bid to boost much-needed supplies under radical [...]
Work on London's 'super sewer' has finally begun, in an effort to stop the flow of waste into the Thames. [...]
Thames Water has been fined £20.3m for polluting the River Thames with 1.4bn litres of raw sewage in 2013 and [...]
Australian investment bank Macquarie has sold its stake in Thames Water to a Canadian pension fund and a Kuwaiti [...]
London's new super sewer is set to add up to £25 to water bills in the capital, according to a report from the [...]
What do Heathrow, Thames Water, black cabs, Harvey Nichols and Rio Tinto have in common? They’re all part-owned [...]
London is in desperate need of new sewage capacity, according to experts, who welcomed a second investigation [...]
