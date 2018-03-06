Thames Water

Water is still out across large parts of London

Many Londoners are still without water as Thames Water struggles to restore full service after last week's extreme [...]

6 March 2018
"Unprecedented" number of burst pipes causes a surge in water demand

Temperatures have risen sharply since last week's freeze, causing "exceptionally high" levels of demand for water [...]

5 March 2018
Bank on a new jockey being in the Lloyds saddle next year

If Bill Murray had played a banker rather than a TV weatherman in Groundhog Day, he may well have been cast as [...]

22 February 2018
Ofwat says customers can't fully trust data from these four water firms

The water industry watchdog has said it does not have full confidence in the information provided by four UK firms. [...]

30 November 2017
Thames Water has suspended its dividend as it works to clean up its image

Thames Water, the UK's largest water utility, is working to clean up its image with a package of new measures [...]

28 November 2017
Better broadband by laying fibre in sewers? Rats the way you do it

A leading broadband provider believes it has hit the ideas jackpot in the battle to boost Britain's broadband [...]

14 November 2017
Thames Water hit with £8.55m fine for failing to meet leakage targets

Thames Water has been fined £8.55m over its failure to meet commitments to reduce leakages. [...]

14 June 2017
Water trading plan in the pipeline as summer drought fears grow

The UK’s water companies will be encouraged to trade water in a bid to boost much-needed supplies under radical [...]

8 May 2017
Work has begun on London's super sewer

Work on London's 'super sewer' has finally begun, in an effort to stop the flow of waste into the Thames. [...]

18 April 2017
Thames Water has been handed a record fine for pollution

Thames Water has been fined £20.3m for polluting the River Thames with 1.4bn litres of raw sewage in 2013 and [...]

22 March 2017
Australian bank Macquarie has sold its final stake in Thames Water

Australian investment bank Macquarie has sold its stake in Thames Water to a Canadian pension fund and a Kuwaiti [...]

14 March 2017
London's super sewer to add £25 to water bills by the early 2020s

London's new super sewer is set to add up to £25 to water bills in the capital, according to a report from the [...]

2 March 2017
The British assets you never knew were Chinese-owned

What do Heathrow, Thames Water, black cabs, Harvey Nichols and Rio Tinto have in common? They’re all part-owned [...]

30 January 2017
Experts welcome second investigation into London's super sewer

London is in desperate need of new sewage capacity, according to experts, who welcomed a second investigation [...]

29 August 2016
Three stories you need to read today

It’s Monday afternoon - need we say say more? So why bother trawling the internet for something to read? [...]

15 August 2016
