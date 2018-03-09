All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 781.00p Today's change: +0.90%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 781.00p 5 day change: +1.17%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 781.00p 6 month change: +2.9%
Address: The Adelphi, 1-11 John Adam Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7073 8690
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7073 8701
Website: www.franklintempleton.co.uk
The trust aims to provide long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies operating in a wide range of emerging markets or whose shares are listed on the stock markets of such countries.
Content tagged with "Templeton Emerging Markets Inv Tst"