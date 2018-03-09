All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1248.00p Today's change: -0.32%
Price: 1248.00p 5 day change: -1.73%
Price: 1248.00p 6 month change: -2.88%
Address: Woolgate Exchange, 25 Basinghall Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7597 2000
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7597 1803
Website: www.templebarinvestments.co.uk
Having launched in 1926, Temple Bar is one of the oldest investment trusts around. It provides growing income combined with growth in capital, principally through investment in a portfolio of medium to large UK equities.
