Price: 109.70p Today's change: -0.99%

Price: 109.70p 5 day change: +1.76%

Price: 109.70p 6 month change: -47.11%

Address: 11 Evesham Street, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 3417 1000
Fax:
Website: www.talktalkgroup.com

TalkTalk Group offers voice and data services to consumers and small to mid-sized enterprises in the UK. In its own words, the company seeks to provide "the best value to homes and businesses by offering competitive pricing and innovative products backed up by good service."

TalkTalk walk walk? Invesco filings baffle investors

TalkTalk walk walk? Invesco filings baffle investors

TalkTalk stoked confusion on Thursday after one of its largest shareholders appeared to ditch a stake worth tens [...]

15 February 2018
Views
1,679
Analysts and rivals react to TalkTalk making short work of £200m cash call

Analysts and rivals react to TalkTalk making short work of £200m cash call

TalkTalk has raised £200m from investors, just hours after announcing plans for a share placing. [...]

8 February 2018
Views
498
TalkTalk shares drop as it slashes dividend and unveils cash call plans

TalkTalk shares drop as it slashes dividend and unveils cash call plans

Telecoms firm TalkTalk is in talks with investment giant M&G Prudential over a £500m investment in rolling [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
162
Views
1,853
TalkTalk boss: Dividend to stay put, despite falling into the red

TalkTalk boss: Dividend to stay put, despite falling into the red

TalkTalk investors today scrambled for cover as the telecoms provider revealed profits had dried up. [...]

15 November 2017
Shares
5
Views
2,284
TalkTalk revenues dip but consumer growth rises

TalkTalk revenues dip but consumer growth rises

After a wobble earlier this year, TalkTalk has posted figures showing revenues fell in its first quarter. [...]

19 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
344
TalkTalk snags a new finance chief from Dixons Carphone

TalkTalk snags a new finance chief from Dixons Carphone

TalkTalk's finance chief is stepping down later this year, the telecom group announced this morning.  [...]

10 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
1,095
FTSE 250 reaches record high boosted by telecoms

FTSE 250 reaches record high boosted by telecoms

The FTSE 250 hit a record high today, with a push from the telecoms sector helping it outperform the FTSE 100. [...]

22 May 2017
Views
210
TalkTalk shares plummet as divi is slashed

TalkTalk shares plummet as divi is slashed

TalkTalk shares plummeted over 11 per cent after it slashed its dividend in the hope of generating better growth [...]

10 May 2017
Shares
6
Views
2,407
Is TalkTalk lining up a plan to cut dividends?

Is TalkTalk lining up a plan to cut dividends?

Telecoms business TalkTalk could be set to reveal a cut to dividend payouts as the firm prepares to announce its [...]

7 May 2017
Views
667
TalkTalk in line for "millions" from BT after Ofcom ruling

TalkTalk in line for "millions" from BT after Ofcom ruling

FTSE 250 telecoms firm TalkTalk could be in line for around £60m of compensation from larger rival BT. [...]

27 March 2017
Views
1,439
Dido Harding steps down as TalkTalk chief executive

Dido Harding steps down as TalkTalk chief executive

Dido Harding has announced she is stepping down as TalkTalk chief executive after seven years in the role.  [...]

1 February 2017
Shares
41
Views
1,232
TalkTalk insists it's holding onto customers

TalkTalk insists it's holding onto customers

TalkTalk revenues have slipped over five per cent - but the firm claimed it had stemmed the number of customers [...]

1 February 2017
Views
390
Man pleads guilty to TalkTalk hack involvement at Old Bailey

Man pleads guilty to TalkTalk hack involvement at Old Bailey

A man has today pleaded guilty to being involved in hacking TalkTalk customers' accounts in 2015. [...]

13 December 2016
Shares
1
Views
138
TalkTalk hits out at ultrafast fibre network critics

TalkTalk hits out at ultrafast fibre network critics

Broadband provider TalkTalk has shot back at rival BT over claims it would not be able to build its own fibre [...]

11 December 2016
Shares
112
Views
2,077
TalkTalk boss Dido Harding says Ofcom must go further with BT plans

TalkTalk boss Dido Harding says Ofcom must go further with BT plans

Shares in telecom group TalkTalk have jumped this morning on the news that rival BT is to be separated from its [...]

29 November 2016
Shares
5
Views
1,759

