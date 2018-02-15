All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 109.70p Today's change: -0.99%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 109.70p 5 day change: +1.76%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 109.70p 6 month change: -47.11%
Address: 11 Evesham Street, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 3417 1000
Fax:
Website: www.talktalkgroup.com
TalkTalk Group offers voice and data services to consumers and small to mid-sized enterprises in the UK. In its own words, the company seeks to provide "the best value to homes and businesses by offering competitive pricing and innovative products backed up by good service."
TalkTalk stoked confusion on Thursday after one of its largest shareholders appeared to ditch a stake worth tens [...]
TalkTalk has raised £200m from investors, just hours after announcing plans for a share placing. [...]
Telecoms firm TalkTalk is in talks with investment giant M&G Prudential over a £500m investment in rolling [...]
TalkTalk investors today scrambled for cover as the telecoms provider revealed profits had dried up. [...]
After a wobble earlier this year, TalkTalk has posted figures showing revenues fell in its first quarter. [...]
TalkTalk's finance chief is stepping down later this year, the telecom group announced this morning. [...]
The FTSE 250 hit a record high today, with a push from the telecoms sector helping it outperform the FTSE 100. [...]
TalkTalk shares plummeted over 11 per cent after it slashed its dividend in the hope of generating better growth [...]
Telecoms business TalkTalk could be set to reveal a cut to dividend payouts as the firm prepares to announce its [...]
FTSE 250 telecoms firm TalkTalk could be in line for around £60m of compensation from larger rival BT. [...]
Dido Harding has announced she is stepping down as TalkTalk chief executive after seven years in the role. [...]
TalkTalk revenues have slipped over five per cent - but the firm claimed it had stemmed the number of customers [...]
A man has today pleaded guilty to being involved in hacking TalkTalk customers' accounts in 2015. [...]
Broadband provider TalkTalk has shot back at rival BT over claims it would not be able to build its own fibre [...]
Shares in telecom group TalkTalk have jumped this morning on the news that rival BT is to be separated from its [...]
Content tagged with "TalkTalk Telecom Group"