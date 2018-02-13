After a tough few years for the global shipping industry, conditions will begin to improve in 2018 as demand outstrips [...]
Standard & Poor's said today that European utilities' nuclear liabilities "shot up" over the past 18 months [...]
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has identified a "small glimmer of hope" which could suggest Europe's [...]
Ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has warned that signs of a post-Brexit vote recovery in Britain's [...]
Fears around Brexit are unlikely to deter investors in the UK, according to an external member of the Bank of [...]
Britain will not awaken to a post-apocalyptic nightmare on 24 June if it votes to leave the European Union, a [...]
Standard and Poor’s (S&P) has slashed its growth forecasts for the Eurozone, saying that low growth and [...]
Standard Chartered is at risk of having its rating cut by Standard & Poor's, it was revealed today. [...]
While quantitative easing (QE) may have helped to stabilise the UK economy, it has also led to a wider gulf between [...]
Standard & Poor's (S&P) has lowered its long-term issuer credit ratings on four US regional banks with [...]
Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has placed Syngenta on negative watch, following the Swiss [...]
Miner and trader Glencore’s credit rating was left hovering above junk grade today, after Standard & Poor’s [...]
Standard & Poor's (S&P) today cut Royal Dutch Shell's credit rating, while warning that there's a "significant [...]
The ongoing commodities rout has prompted ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) to lower its long term [...]
The oil price rout has taken its latest victim – Azerbaijan, which saw its credit rating downgraded to junk [...]
