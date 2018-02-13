Standard & Poor's

Why 2018 will be a better year for the shipping industry

After a tough few years for the global shipping industry, conditions will begin to improve in 2018 as demand outstrips [...]

13 February 2018
S&P warns European utilities' nuclear liabilities have "shot up"

Standard & Poor's said today that European utilities' nuclear liabilities "shot up" over the past 18 months [...]

27 September 2016
S&P identifies silver lining for stricken European steelmakers

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's has identified a "small glimmer of hope" which could suggest Europe's [...]

20 September 2016
Standard & Poor's says UK economy's rebound in August may be a 'mirage'

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has warned that signs of a post-Brexit vote recovery in Britain's [...]

12 September 2016
BoE adviser says UK would remain "thoroughly investable" after Brexit

Fears around Brexit are unlikely to deter investors in the UK, according to an external member of the Bank of [...]

24 May 2016
Britain won't take a pounding if it goes for Brexit

Britain will not awaken to a post-apocalyptic nightmare on 24 June if it votes to leave the European Union, a [...]

30 March 2016
Draghi's "Big Bazooka" has failed to fire up S&P

Standard and Poor’s (S&P) has slashed its growth forecasts for the Eurozone, saying that low growth and [...]

30 March 2016
Rating at risk for troubled Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered is at risk of having its rating cut by Standard & Poor's, it was revealed today. [...]

26 February 2016
S&P: QE has pushed home ownership farther out of reach

While quantitative easing (QE) may have helped to stabilise the UK economy, it has also led to a wider gulf between [...]

10 February 2016
S&P lowers banks' ratings due to low energy prices

Standard & Poor's (S&P) has lowered its long-term issuer credit ratings on four US regional banks with [...]

9 February 2016
S&P puts Syngenta on negative watch after ChemChina bid

Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has placed Syngenta on negative watch, following the Swiss [...]

5 February 2016
S&P cuts Glencore's credit rating to just above junk

Miner and trader Glencore’s credit rating was left hovering above junk grade today, after Standard & Poor’s [...]

4 February 2016
S&P cuts Shell's rating and warns on other oil firms

Standard & Poor's (S&P) today cut Royal Dutch Shell's credit rating, while warning that there's a "significant [...]

1 February 2016
Standard & Poor's downgrades miner BHP Billiton

The ongoing commodities rout has prompted ratings agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) to lower its long term [...]

1 February 2016
Azerbaijan downgraded to junk status

The oil price rout has taken its latest victim – Azerbaijan, which saw its credit rating downgraded to junk [...]

29 January 2016
