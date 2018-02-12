Stagecoach Group (SGC)

Price: 143.50p Today's change: +1.34%

Price: 143.50p 5 day change: +2.21%

Price: 143.50p 6 month change: -8.66%

Address: 10 Dunkeld Road, Perth, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1738 442 111
Fax: +44 (0) 1738 643 648
Website: www.stagecoachplc.com

International transport group, Stagecoach, operates trains, buses, taxis, trams, express coaches and ferries through businesses in the UK, USA, Canada and New Zealand. The company runs the largest rail franchise in the UK and ranks among the largest bus operators.

MPs launch inquiry into East Coast rail franchise failure

MPs launch inquiry into East Coast rail franchise failure

The Transport Select Committee announced today it is launching an inquiry into the East Coast rail franchise [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
287
Stagecoach chief exec hits back as firm loses East Coast contract

Stagecoach chief exec hits back as firm loses East Coast contract

The chief executive of Stagecoach Group has hit back at "misleading" claims about the company after the government [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
19
Views
1,360
Stagecoach shares rev up as it strikes an optimistic note

Stagecoach shares rev up as it strikes an optimistic note

Shares in Stagecoach Group rose more than four per cent this morning as the company beat analysts' expectations [...]

6 December 2017
Shares
2
Views
599
All aboard: Transport companies get to grips with government's rail plans

All aboard: Transport companies get to grips with government's rail plans

The government has today unveiled plans to expand Britain's rail network, which includes possibly restoring old [...]

29 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
588
Virgin and Stagecoach bring SNCF on board in bid for new HS2 franchise

Virgin and Stagecoach bring SNCF on board in bid for new HS2 franchise

Virgin and Stagecoach have teamed up with the French state-owned rail operator SNCF in their bid to run the first [...]

25 April 2017
Shares
37
Views
1,054
The RMT isn't happy about the new South West rail operator

The RMT isn't happy about the new South West rail operator

South West rail will be operated by a new train company from this summer after more than 20 years in the hands [...]

27 March 2017
Views
935
Stagecoach's share price jumps after offloading European megabus

Stagecoach's share price jumps after offloading European megabus

Stagecoach's share price has jumped over three per cent in early morning trading, despite its profits sliding, as [...]

29 June 2016
Shares
24
Views
1,038
Stagecoach plummets on profit warning after Paris Attacks

Stagecoach plummets on profit warning after Paris Attacks

Stagecoach's share price is tumbling after it cut its profit expectations in the aftermath of the Paris attacks. [...]

9 December 2015
Views
536
South Western trains franchise going to tender

South Western trains franchise going to tender

The South Western rail franchise will be put out to tender, it has been announced by the Department for Transport. [...]

7 July 2015
Shares
2
Views
668
East Coast rail line returns to private hands

East Coast rail line returns to private hands

The East Coast mainline returned to private hands yesterday following last November’s successful bid by Virgin [...]

2 March 2015
Shares
2
Views
444
Commuters, brace yourselves - another bus strike is on its way

Commuters, brace yourselves - another bus strike is on its way

Bus commuters should brace themselves for the third strike in a month as nine operators plan yet more action over [...]

10 February 2015
Shares
14
Views
1,859
Stagecoach bus wing hits bump in the road

Stagecoach bus wing hits bump in the road

Stagecoach yesterday warned investors that it would make less profit than expected from its UK and US bus operations [...]

11 December 2014
On track: Stagecoach and Virgin win East Coast mainline franchise

On track: Stagecoach and Virgin win East Coast mainline franchise

Stagecoach and Virgin are the joint winners of a bid to run the East Coast mainline route, netting the government [...]

27 November 2014
Shares
16
London buses help Stagecoach drive up revenue by 14 per cent

London buses help Stagecoach drive up revenue by 14 per cent

London bus contracts have boosted revenue at Stagecoach by 14.5 per cent, the company said in a trading update [...]

30 October 2014
Shares
1
All aboard for Stagecoach as profits increase

All aboard for Stagecoach as profits increase

BUS AND rail transport group Stagecoach yesterday reported 2.4 per cent jump in pre-tax profit for fiscal 2014 [...]

26 June 2014

