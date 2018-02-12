All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 143.50p Today's change: +1.34%
Price: 143.50p 5 day change: +2.21%
Price: 143.50p 6 month change: -8.66%
Address: 10 Dunkeld Road, Perth, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1738 442 111
Fax: +44 (0) 1738 643 648
Website: www.stagecoachplc.com
International transport group, Stagecoach, operates trains, buses, taxis, trams, express coaches and ferries through businesses in the UK, USA, Canada and New Zealand. The company runs the largest rail franchise in the UK and ranks among the largest bus operators.
