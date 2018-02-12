Sports Direct International is a sports goods retailer that listed in London on 27 February 2007. Billionaire founder Mike Ashley raised over £900m from the float, valuing the firm at more than £2bn. The group operates 465 stores, with 408 in the UK, under various brands including Sports World, Sports Direct and Original Shoe Company. It acquired the famous Lillywhites store located at Piccadilly Circus in central London in 2002. It also owns the rights to some key brands including Dunlop, Slazenger, Kangol and golf brand Donnay.