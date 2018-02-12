All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 367.00p Today's change: -1.34%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 367.00p 5 day change: -1.26%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 367.00p 6 month change: -9.65%
Address: Unit A, Brook Park East, Shirebrook, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)845 129 9200
Fax:
Website: www.sportsdirectplc.com
Sports Direct International is a sports goods retailer that listed in London on 27 February 2007. Billionaire founder Mike Ashley raised over £900m from the float, valuing the firm at more than £2bn. The group operates 465 stores, with 408 in the UK, under various brands including Sports World, Sports Direct and Original Shoe Company. It acquired the famous Lillywhites store located at Piccadilly Circus in central London in 2002. It also owns the rights to some key brands including Dunlop, Slazenger, Kangol and golf brand Donnay.
Game Digital's shares have jumped by 10 per cent this morning after it announced it was opening e-sports areas [...]
Sports Direct has reported increased group revenue in the 26 weeks to 29 October, but UK sports retail sales dipped [...]
Sports Direct's investors have voted against a proposal to pay Mike Ashley's brother £11m. [...]
The government has named and shamed 260 companies for failing to pay their employees the minimum wage - including Primark [...]
A group of UK pension funds has called for a review of working practices and corporate governance at Sports Direct. [...]
Sports Direct's chairman has lived to fight another day after independent investors narrowly supported his re-election [...]
Sports Direct said it is still moving towards becoming the "Selfridges of sport", ahead of its annual general [...]
After the drama of the summer, it was back to business for Mike Ashley today, after his retail giant Sports Direct [...]
Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has filed notice of its intention to sue the owners of its only Icelandic store. [...]
Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley – who has been focused on building what he has termed the Selfridges of Sport [...]
Until recently it seemed impossible to make Mike Ashley look like the good guy. [...]
Mike Ashley's testimony in his High Court case was a "clear cry for help", a psychotherapist has said. [...]
Mike Ashley has won a High Court case over an alleged £15m payout promise he made in a pub. [...]
Shares in Sports Direct were up almost seven per cent in mid-morning trading, despite the retailer posting results [...]
Pre-tax profits at Sports Direct have fallen to a six-year low as the pound took its toll, it revealed today – [...]
Content tagged with "Sports Direct Intl"