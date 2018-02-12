Sports Direct Intl (SPD)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 367.00p Today's change: -1.34%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 367.00p 5 day change: -1.26%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 367.00p 6 month change: -9.65%

Contact details

Address: Unit A, Brook Park East, Shirebrook, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)845 129 9200
Fax:
Website: www.sportsdirectplc.com

Company information

Sports Direct International is a sports goods retailer that listed in London on 27 February 2007. Billionaire founder Mike Ashley raised over £900m from the float, valuing the firm at more than £2bn. The group operates 465 stores, with 408 in the UK, under various brands including Sports World, Sports Direct and Original Shoe Company. It acquired the famous Lillywhites store located at Piccadilly Circus in central London in 2002. It also owns the rights to some key brands including Dunlop, Slazenger, Kangol and golf brand Donnay.

Game's shares jump on news of e-sports areas in Sports Direct's stores

Game's shares jump on news of e-sports areas in Sports Direct's stores

Game Digital's shares have jumped by 10 per cent this morning after it announced it was opening e-sports areas [...]

12 February 2018
Views
154
Sports Direct shares plunge as it unveils 67 per cent profit drop

Sports Direct shares plunge as it unveils 67 per cent profit drop

Sports Direct has reported increased group revenue in the 26 weeks to 29 October, but UK sports retail sales dipped [...]

14 December 2017
Shares
2
Views
436
Sports Direct investors reject £11m payout for chief executive's brother

Sports Direct investors reject £11m payout for chief executive's brother

Sports Direct's investors have voted against a proposal to pay Mike Ashley's brother £11m. [...]

13 December 2017
Shares
3
Views
182
Primark and Sports Direct on list of firms that failed to pay minimum wage

Primark and Sports Direct on list of firms that failed to pay minimum wage

The government has named and shamed 260 companies for failing to pay their employees the minimum wage - including Primark [...]

8 December 2017
Views
558
Pension fund group calls for corporate governance review at Sports Direct

Pension fund group calls for corporate governance review at Sports Direct

A group of UK pension funds has called for a review of working practices and corporate governance at Sports Direct. [...]

7 September 2017
Shares
9
Views
236
Sports Direct's chairman lives to fight another day

Sports Direct's chairman lives to fight another day

Sports Direct's chairman has lived to fight another day after independent investors narrowly supported his re-election [...]

6 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
166
Sports Direct share price dips as it prepares for AGM showdown

Sports Direct share price dips as it prepares for AGM showdown

Sports Direct said it is still moving towards becoming the "Selfridges of sport", ahead of its annual general [...]

6 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
370
Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has raised its stake in Debenhams again

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has raised its stake in Debenhams again

After the drama of the summer, it was back to business for Mike Ashley today, after his retail giant Sports Direct [...]

22 August 2017
Shares
6
Views
521
Own goal: Sports Direct to sue owner of its only Icelandic store

Own goal: Sports Direct to sue owner of its only Icelandic store

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct has filed notice of its intention to sue the owners of its only Icelandic store. [...]

20 August 2017
Shares
4
Views
380
Sports Direct's Ashley takes a shot with £2m stake in Goals Soccer Centres

Sports Direct's Ashley takes a shot with £2m stake in Goals Soccer Centres

Sports Direct boss Mike Ashley – who has been focused on building what he has termed the Selfridges of Sport [...]

6 August 2017
Shares
5
Views
1,862
This outlandish case made Mike Ashley look like the good guy

This outlandish case made Mike Ashley look like the good guy

Until recently it seemed impossible to make Mike Ashley look like the good guy. [...]

27 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
655
Mike Ashley's testimony case was a "cry for help", says psychotherapist

Mike Ashley's testimony case was a "cry for help", says psychotherapist

Mike Ashley's testimony in his High Court case was a "clear cry for help", a psychotherapist has said. [...]

26 July 2017
Shares
19
Views
277
Mike Ashley wins court case disputing alleged £15m promise made in a pub

Mike Ashley wins court case disputing alleged £15m promise made in a pub

Mike Ashley has won a High Court case over an alleged £15m payout promise he made in a pub. [...]

26 July 2017
Shares
10
Views
1,229
Sports Direct results: Here's how six City analysts reacted

Sports Direct results: Here's how six City analysts reacted

Shares in Sports Direct were up almost seven per cent in mid-morning trading, despite the retailer posting results [...]

20 July 2017
Shares
5
Views
2,081
Sports Direct profits fall 60 per cent

Sports Direct profits fall 60 per cent

Pre-tax profits at Sports Direct have fallen to a six-year low as the pound took its toll, it revealed today – [...]

20 July 2017
Shares
5
Views
1,201

Content tagged with "Sports Direct Intl"