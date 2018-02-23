Snap Inc

Kylie Jenner's Snapchat shun shows "financial fragility" of social media

US celebrity Kylie Jenner yesterday wiped around $1.3bn (£900m) off the market value of Snap. [...]

23 February 2018
Views
281
Oh Snap! Here's how much Evan Spiegel made last year

The founder and chief executive of Snap made $638m last year when the messaging app went public. [...]

22 February 2018
Views
229
Teenagers are unfriending Facebook more than ever for Snapchat

Teenagers are turning away from Facebook more than ever while the popularity of Snapchat continues to grow, according [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
344
Shares in Snap jump as revenues and user numbers beat expectations

Snap's stock has jumped by more than 25 per cent as the company beat expectations after a tough first year as [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
5
Views
353
Here's what to expect from Snap's earnings this week

Snap will this week be the latest Silicon Valley tech firm to update Wall Street on its performance, but nearly [...]

4 February 2018
Shares
4
Views
1,069
Why taming the trolls is now a matter of urgency for Twitter and Facebook

Rejoice, ye City folk, for a study has found that, for the first time in years, trust in British businesses has [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
253
Tencent takes a stake in Snap

Chinese tech giant Tencent has bought up a more than 10 per cent stake in Snap, the maker of messaging app Snapchat. [...]

8 November 2017
Shares
3
Views
105
Snapchat was down for four hours last night

Image-messaging app Snapchat experienced a global outage last night, prompting users to vent frustration on Twitter [...]

7 November 2017
Shares
3
Views
507
User numbers and ad revenue growth to take the spotlight in Snap's results

Analysts will be on the look out for some positive news from Snap this week as the company reports third quarter [...]

5 November 2017
Shares
4
Views
402
Snapchat's created the Upside Down from Stranger Things in immersive AR

Snapchat has created its first fully immersive augmented reality advertising with Netflix for the launch of Stranger [...]

27 October 2017
Shares
7
Views
331
Prepare to watch TV-like shows on Snapchat in new venture with NBCUniversal

Snap is getting further into creating its own content and is just the latest tech company to do so, partnering [...]

17 October 2017
Shares
1
Views
200
Meet Snap's newest idea: Ordering an Uber through Snapchat

Snap is adding major new features to Snapchat messaging, with more room for context and content such as Tripadvisor [...]

10 October 2017
Shares
3
Views
131
Snapchat accidentally revealed a top secret announcement after a tech snafu

Famously secretive Snapchat has a big announcement planned - except it revealed all earlier than expected by [...]

3 October 2017
Shares
6
Views
894
Snap shares seesaw wildly as employee share lock-up period expires

Snap shares swung wildly in early trading on Monday as the end of a lock-up on shares held by company employees [...]

14 August 2017
Shares
4
Views
176
Snap Inc shares have fallen to another record low

Shares in Snapchat owner Snap, Inc fell to a new low today, after a disappointing set of results on Thursday.  [...]

11 August 2017
Shares
4
Views
458

