US celebrity Kylie Jenner yesterday wiped around $1.3bn (£900m) off the market value of Snap. [...]
The founder and chief executive of Snap made $638m last year when the messaging app went public. [...]
Teenagers are turning away from Facebook more than ever while the popularity of Snapchat continues to grow, according [...]
Snap's stock has jumped by more than 25 per cent as the company beat expectations after a tough first year as [...]
Snap will this week be the latest Silicon Valley tech firm to update Wall Street on its performance, but nearly [...]
Rejoice, ye City folk, for a study has found that, for the first time in years, trust in British businesses has [...]
Chinese tech giant Tencent has bought up a more than 10 per cent stake in Snap, the maker of messaging app Snapchat. [...]
Image-messaging app Snapchat experienced a global outage last night, prompting users to vent frustration on Twitter [...]
Analysts will be on the look out for some positive news from Snap this week as the company reports third quarter [...]
Snapchat has created its first fully immersive augmented reality advertising with Netflix for the launch of Stranger [...]
Snap is getting further into creating its own content and is just the latest tech company to do so, partnering [...]
Snap is adding major new features to Snapchat messaging, with more room for context and content such as Tripadvisor [...]
Famously secretive Snapchat has a big announcement planned - except it revealed all earlier than expected by [...]
Snap shares swung wildly in early trading on Monday as the end of a lock-up on shares held by company employees [...]
Shares in Snapchat owner Snap, Inc fell to a new low today, after a disappointing set of results on Thursday. [...]
