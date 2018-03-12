All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1338.00p Today's change: -0.15%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1338.00p 5 day change: -0.45%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1338.00p 6 month change: +43.56%
Address: Grant Way, Isleworth, Middlesex
Phone: +44 (0)33 3100 0333
Fax: +44 (0)33 3100 0444
Website: www.sky.com/corporate
Satellite broadcaster BSkyB, part of Rupert Murdoch's media empire, runs digital TV platform Sky. Recently, it has expanded into communications with the launch of Sky Broadband and Sky Talk.
Danish toymaker Lego has been voted the UK’s number one consumer brand in a survey of British shoppers. [...]
The Premier League has booted a decision on unsold TV rights packages into next month, as it faces being forced [...]
Comcast's takeover bid for Sky has propelled the value of the Brentford-based firm ahead of arch-rival BT. [...]
Sky has signed a deal with Netflix to include the streaming service in one of its subscriptions. [...]
Should a substantial part of Channel 4’s operations be moved out of London? [...]
Two of Sky's big institutional backers have predicted a bidding war after Comcast's £22bn offer to buy the UK [...]
US cable TV company Comcast has launched a £22.1bn takeover bid for Sky, challenging Rupert Murdoch's 21st [...]
Has Rupert Murdoch just been gazumped? US cable TV giant Comcast swooped in this morning with a £22.1bn takeover [...]
BT investors were buoyed this morning by a regulatory announcement on the price it can charge its rivals to use [...]
21st Century Fox has improved independence concessions relating to Sky News in the hope of convincing regulators [...]
Investors were clearly happy with Sky’s Tuesday night Premier League result, pushing the company's shares to [...]
Sky shares rose more than three per cent to 1,094p this morning, after the group won the bidding to show the [...]
BenevolentAI is a tech company which applies AI to accelerate scientific discovery. [...]
A number of City firms have made the cut in equality charity Stonewall's latest ranking of the top 100 LGBT-inclusive [...]
Sky Bet majority owner CVC has hired investment bank Rothschild to explore an initial public offering. [...]
Content tagged with "Sky"