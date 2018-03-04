Sirius Minerals

Sirius Minerals to reveal progress on its huge North Yorkshire potash mine

Fertiliser maker Sirius Minerals is expected to announce the latest details of its huge North Yorkshire mine [...]

4 March 2018
The 11 stocks which have dropped in value but could still be worth a punt

Action in the stock market has certainly livened up the summer this year, as household names such as Provident [...]

13 September 2017
Revealed: The most-traded investments in July

Investment and trading platform Interactive Investor has revealed its top most-traded for the month of July. [...]

2 August 2017
Sirius Minerals makes progress on its huge North Yorkshire potash mine

Fertiliser maker Sirius Minerals today said work at its massive North Yorkshire potash mine is progressing well, [...]

29 June 2017
FTSE reshuffle confirmed: G4S does a Newcastle United

The London Stock Exchange has confirmed that security giant G4S and real estate investment trust Segro have been [...]

31 May 2017
FTSE reshuffle: G4S, Bill Ackman's fund and Debenhams set for moves

Security giant G4S and property firm Segro are poised to join the UK’s stock market elite next month, with the [...]

30 May 2017
Potash back: Farmers in Yorkshire will earn millions from new mine project

Local landowners on the site of Sirius Minerals’ sprawling fertiliser project could earn royalties of £3.8bn [...]

1 May 2017
City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover finance at a major UK potash company, a boutique employment group and a legal eagle. [...]

3 February 2017
Sirius Minerals shares tank as it reveals plans for new mine in Yorkshire

Shares in Sirius Minerals were down 11 per cent today as the company released plans to secure $1.2bn worth of [...]

2 November 2016
Australia's richest woman invests $300m in Yorkshire potash mine

The company directed by Australia's richest woman has signed a $300m (£246m) financing deal with fertiliser [...]

25 October 2016
Sirius rises as it reiterates confidence over its Yorkshire potash mine

Sirius Minerals reported losses of £7m in the nine months to the end of December, while it had cash of £29.1m [...]

25 April 2016
You can't be Sirius? Shares sink on Potash mine costs

Sirius Minerals shares slumped today after the miner said its North Yorkshire potash mine could cost up to $3.5bn [...]

17 March 2016
You can't be Sirius? Shares sinks on Potash mine costs

Shares in Sirius Minerals fell today after the Aim-listed company pushed back a definitive feasibility study [...]

27 January 2016
Sirius Minerals shares jump on deal with the Chinese

Shares in Sirius Minerals jumped as much as 11.2 per cent to 15.57p per share today after the Aim-listed company [...]

24 December 2015
Sirius soars after York Potash mine given go-ahead

Shares in Sirius Minerals closed up 50.87 per cent to 22.63p per share this afternoon, after it got the go-ahead [...]

1 July 2015
