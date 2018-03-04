Fertiliser maker Sirius Minerals is expected to announce the latest details of its huge North Yorkshire mine [...]
Action in the stock market has certainly livened up the summer this year, as household names such as Provident [...]
Investment and trading platform Interactive Investor has revealed its top most-traded for the month of July. [...]
Fertiliser maker Sirius Minerals today said work at its massive North Yorkshire potash mine is progressing well, [...]
The London Stock Exchange has confirmed that security giant G4S and real estate investment trust Segro have been [...]
Security giant G4S and property firm Segro are poised to join the UK’s stock market elite next month, with the [...]
Local landowners on the site of Sirius Minerals’ sprawling fertiliser project could earn royalties of £3.8bn [...]
Today's City Moves cover finance at a major UK potash company, a boutique employment group and a legal eagle. [...]
Shares in Sirius Minerals were down 11 per cent today as the company released plans to secure $1.2bn worth of [...]
The company directed by Australia's richest woman has signed a $300m (£246m) financing deal with fertiliser [...]
Sirius Minerals reported losses of £7m in the nine months to the end of December, while it had cash of £29.1m [...]
Sirius Minerals shares slumped today after the miner said its North Yorkshire potash mine could cost up to $3.5bn [...]
Shares in Sirius Minerals fell today after the Aim-listed company pushed back a definitive feasibility study [...]
Shares in Sirius Minerals jumped as much as 11.2 per cent to 15.57p per share today after the Aim-listed company [...]
Shares in Sirius Minerals closed up 50.87 per cent to 22.63p per share this afternoon, after it got the go-ahead [...]
