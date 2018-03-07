Shop Direct

Littlewoods parent Shop Direct has poached this FTSE 250 CEO

Shop Direct, the parent of online retailers Very and Littlewoods, has poached a FTSE 250 chief executive to head [...]

7 March 2018
178
Dixons Carphone unveils improved Christmas sales as it confirms new boss

Dixons Carphone recorded a jump in revenue over the Christmas period, boosted by higher iPhone sales.  [...]

22 January 2018
4
517
Dixons Carphone aims to cash in on Christmas iPhone sales

Dixons Carphone is tipped to post a rise in sales this week as it reports on how it fared over Christmas. [...]

21 January 2018
1
465
Potential new owners line up for £3bn Shop Direct

Just a handful of offers are thought to be on the table for Barclay Brothers-owned Shop Direct, which is on the [...]

18 June 2017
1,495
Barclay brothers put £3bn price tag on internet clothing business

The business magnate twins that own the Daily Telegraph have put their online retail clothing firm up for sale, [...]

25 April 2017
2
1,547
These billionaire brothers are plotting a bid for the Grosvenor House hotel

David and Frederick Barclay, the billionaire brothers behind the Daily Telegraph, are eyeing a £600m bid for the [...]

17 April 2017
46
588
Shop Direct posts record profits thanks to mobile sales boom

Shop Direct has posted a 78 per cent leap in full-year profits thanks to booming mobile sales and a surge in customers [...]

27 October 2015
6
334
Shop Direct goes upmarket with luxury site

ONLINE retailer Shop Direct has taken on its upmarket rivals after launching a new luxury goods website today [...]

19 February 2015
7
123
Barclay brothers’ Shop Direct taps into smartphone shoppers

Littlewoods owner Shop Direct yesterday said booming online sales on mobile phones helped to double profits at [...]

29 October 2014
32
Zapp brings mobile payment to the high street

Sainsbury’s, Asda and House of Fraser are just some of the country’s biggest shops that will soon let customers [...]

8 October 2014
246
Shop Direct lifts the lid on Very Exclusive launch brands

My Wardrobe founder Sarah Curran has unveiled the details of her latest venture – a luxury arm within Shop Direct [...]

12 September 2014
12
Mobile shoppers boost demand at Shop Direct

SHOP Direct said sales from smartphone and tablets “exploded” over Christmas, boosting the group’s efforts [...]

14 January 2014

