Shop Direct, the parent of online retailers Very and Littlewoods, has poached a FTSE 250 chief executive to head [...]
Dixons Carphone recorded a jump in revenue over the Christmas period, boosted by higher iPhone sales. [...]
Dixons Carphone is tipped to post a rise in sales this week as it reports on how it fared over Christmas. [...]
Just a handful of offers are thought to be on the table for Barclay Brothers-owned Shop Direct, which is on the [...]
The business magnate twins that own the Daily Telegraph have put their online retail clothing firm up for sale, [...]
David and Frederick Barclay, the billionaire brothers behind the Daily Telegraph, are eyeing a £600m bid for the [...]
Shop Direct has posted a 78 per cent leap in full-year profits thanks to booming mobile sales and a surge in customers [...]
ONLINE retailer Shop Direct has taken on its upmarket rivals after launching a new luxury goods website today [...]
Littlewoods owner Shop Direct yesterday said booming online sales on mobile phones helped to double profits at [...]
Sainsbury’s, Asda and House of Fraser are just some of the country’s biggest shops that will soon let customers [...]
My Wardrobe founder Sarah Curran has unveiled the details of her latest venture – a luxury arm within Shop Direct [...]
SHOP Direct said sales from smartphone and tablets “exploded” over Christmas, boosting the group’s efforts [...]
Content tagged with "Shop Direct"