Segro (SGRO)

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 599.00p Today's change: -0.80%

Price: 599.00p 5 day change: +1.18%

Price: 599.00p 6 month change: +12.17%

Address: Cunard House, 15 Regent Street, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 7451 9100
Fax: +44 (0)20 7451 9150
Website: www.segro.com

Company information

Segro is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and light industrial property, as well as of higher value uses of industrial land such as offices and data centres. Its properties are located around major conurbations and at key transportation hubs across eight European countries, principally in the UK, France, Germany and Poland.

Booming demand for warehouses drives developer Segro's profit

Booming demand for warehouses drives developer Segro's profit

Property investor Segro's profits have soared on booming warehouse demand, as e-commerce has driven the need for [...]

16 February 2018
Views
2,228
FTSE reshuffle confirmed: G4S does a Newcastle United

FTSE reshuffle confirmed: G4S does a Newcastle United

The London Stock Exchange has confirmed that security giant G4S and real estate investment trust Segro have been [...]

31 May 2017
Shares
32
Views
1,965
FTSE reshuffle: G4S, Bill Ackman's fund and Debenhams set for moves

FTSE reshuffle: G4S, Bill Ackman's fund and Debenhams set for moves

Security giant G4S and property firm Segro are poised to join the UK’s stock market elite next month, with the [...]

30 May 2017
Shares
1
Views
1,194
In our rush to solve the housing crisis, we're forgetting about one thing

In our rush to solve the housing crisis, we're forgetting about one thing

Greenwich Peninsula has never been thought of fondly. [...]

3 February 2017
Shares
23
Views
1,065
The biggest winners and losers of Heathrow expansion

The biggest winners and losers of Heathrow expansion

The airport expansion decision has finally been made, with Heathrow getting the go-ahead after numerous delays.  [...]

25 October 2016
Shares
3
Views
736
A shortage of land could kill off London’s e-commerce revolution

A shortage of land could kill off London’s e-commerce revolution

Recent reports that Amazon is set to test drone deliveries in partnership with the UK government is just the latest [...]

13 September 2016
Shares
3
Views
496
Nigel Rich to step down as Segro chairman

Nigel Rich to step down as Segro chairman

Warehouse developer Segro announced yesterday that its chairman Nigel Rich will step down after a decade in the [...]

29 July 2015
Views
527
Segro pockets £114m from UK warehouse sale

Segro pockets £114m from UK warehouse sale

SEGRO said yesterday it had sold a portfolio of six UK industrial estates to Orchard Street Investment Management [...]

16 December 2014
Segro sells £66m Brussels office park to US investment firm Ares

Segro sells £66m Brussels office park to US investment firm Ares

Segro said yesterday that it had exchanged contracts to sell Pegasus business park in Brussels for €83.4m (£66.2m) [...]

8 July 2014
Shares
3

