All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 599.00p Today's change: -0.80%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 599.00p 5 day change: +1.18%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 599.00p 6 month change: +12.17%
Address: Cunard House, 15 Regent Street, London
Phone: +44 (0)20 7451 9100
Fax: +44 (0)20 7451 9150
Website: www.segro.com
Segro is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust ('REIT') and a leading owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and light industrial property, as well as of higher value uses of industrial land such as offices and data centres. Its properties are located around major conurbations and at key transportation hubs across eight European countries, principally in the UK, France, Germany and Poland.
Property investor Segro's profits have soared on booming warehouse demand, as e-commerce has driven the need for [...]
The London Stock Exchange has confirmed that security giant G4S and real estate investment trust Segro have been [...]
Security giant G4S and property firm Segro are poised to join the UK’s stock market elite next month, with the [...]
Greenwich Peninsula has never been thought of fondly. [...]
The airport expansion decision has finally been made, with Heathrow getting the go-ahead after numerous delays. [...]
Recent reports that Amazon is set to test drone deliveries in partnership with the UK government is just the latest [...]
Warehouse developer Segro announced yesterday that its chairman Nigel Rich will step down after a decade in the [...]
SEGRO said yesterday it had sold a portfolio of six UK industrial estates to Orchard Street Investment Management [...]
Segro said yesterday that it had exchanged contracts to sell Pegasus business park in Brussels for €83.4m (£66.2m) [...]
Content tagged with "Segro"