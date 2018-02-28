The Big Six energy suppliers have been forced to loosen their grip on the sector as their combined market share [...]
A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today. [...]
Big Six energy supplier ScottishPower's retail earnings have tumbled due to shrinking margins and the loss [...]
ScottishPower today revealed core earnings at its UK energy supply and thermal generation business plunged in [...]
Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged the Conservative party will cap energy prices if it holds a majority after [...]
Energy shares slid this morning after the Conservative party said it will offer voters a new cap on energy prices [...]
Another Big Six energy provider is raising its prices - this time its ScottishPower. [...]
The average cost of the cheapest energy tariffs available in the UK has jumped by seven per cent in the last two [...]
The six biggest energy companies in the country will avoid being broken up this week. [...]
The country's biggest energy companies are losing customers to independent supplies at a faster rate than ever, [...]
One year ago, energy secretary Amber Rudd wrote to the Big Six to demand why hard-pressed consumers weren’t [...]
ScottishPower has become the latest utilities provider to be hit with a huge fine over poor customer service. [...]
Households will be hit with a £152 increase to their annual energy bills at the end of the month unless they [...]
A consumer group has heaped pressure on Britain's biggest energy companies to slash customers' bills further, [...]
Vodafone has won a £75m contract with Scottish Power Energy Networks to help the utility firm monitor its network [...]
