Scottish Power

The market share of the Big Six energy firms is now at a record low

The market share of the Big Six energy firms is now at a record low

The Big Six energy suppliers have been forced to loosen their grip on the sector as their combined market share [...]

28 February 2018
Views
248
New powers to cap energy tariffs are being pushed through parliament

New powers to cap energy tariffs are being pushed through parliament

A new power for regulators to cap high energy tariffs is being introduced to parliament today. [...]

26 February 2018
Views
157
ScottishPower's retail earnings drop as it loses 200,000 customers

ScottishPower's retail earnings drop as it loses 200,000 customers

Big Six energy supplier ScottishPower's retail earnings have tumbled due to shrinking margins and the loss [...]

21 February 2018
Views
183
ScottishPower's UK earnings tumbled due to warm weather

ScottishPower's UK earnings tumbled due to warm weather

ScottishPower today revealed core earnings at its UK energy supply and thermal generation business plunged in [...]

20 July 2017
Shares
3
Views
75
May confirms Conservatives will offer cap on standard energy tariffs

May confirms Conservatives will offer cap on standard energy tariffs

Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged the Conservative party will cap energy prices if it holds a majority after [...]

8 May 2017
Shares
1
Views
356
Energy shares tumble after the Tories promise to cap prices

Energy shares tumble after the Tories promise to cap prices

Energy shares slid this morning after the Conservative party said it will offer voters a new cap on energy prices [...]

24 April 2017
Shares
13
Views
656
Now another Big Six energy provider is hiking its prices

Now another Big Six energy provider is hiking its prices

Another Big Six energy provider is raising its prices - this time its ScottishPower. [...]

10 February 2017
Shares
5
Views
471
Average energy prices rise seven per cent in two months

Average energy prices rise seven per cent in two months

The average cost of the cheapest energy tariffs available in the UK has jumped by seven per cent in the last two [...]

8 November 2016
Shares
51
Views
351
Big six energy giants set to avoid break up

Big six energy giants set to avoid break up

The six biggest energy companies in the country will avoid being broken up this week. [...]

19 June 2016
Shares
6
Views
299
One in six energy customers now signed up with independent suppliers

One in six energy customers now signed up with independent suppliers

The country's biggest energy companies are losing customers to independent supplies at a faster rate than ever, [...]

13 June 2016
Shares
3
Views
336
More to do to get a better deal for energy consumers

More to do to get a better deal for energy consumers

One year ago, energy secretary Amber Rudd wrote to the Big Six to demand why hard-pressed consumers weren’t [...]

31 May 2016
Shares
10
Views
278
ScottishPower has just been hit with a huge fine over bad customer service

ScottishPower has just been hit with a huge fine over bad customer service

ScottishPower has become the latest utilities provider to be hit with a huge fine over poor customer service. [...]

26 April 2016
Shares
3
Views
211
Beware: Your energy bill could be about to rise by £152

Beware: Your energy bill could be about to rise by £152

Households will be hit with a £152 increase to their annual energy bills at the end of the month unless they [...]

18 April 2016
Views
282
Consumer group hits out at energy firms despite price cuts

Consumer group hits out at energy firms despite price cuts

A consumer group has heaped pressure on Britain's biggest energy companies to slash customers' bills further, [...]

2 February 2016
Shares
1
Views
85
Vodafone wins £75m contract with Scottish Power

Vodafone wins £75m contract with Scottish Power

Vodafone has won a £75m contract with Scottish Power Energy Networks to help the utility firm monitor its network [...]

12 January 2016
Shares
59
Views
1,016

Content tagged with "Scottish Power"