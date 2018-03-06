Sainsbury (J) (SBRY)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 243.00p Today's change: +0.50%

Price: 243.00p 5 day change: -0.37%

Price: 243.00p 6 month change: +1.42%

Contact details

Address: 33 Holborn, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7695 6000
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7695 7610
Website: www.j-sainsbury.co.uk

Company information

UK supermarket group J Sainsbury was originally founded in Drury Lane, London, in 1869. The group began life as listed company in 1973, which at the time was the UK's largest ever flotation. The group has moved into financial services with the establishment of Sainsbury's Bank.

Sainsbury's raises basic pay while cutting paid breaks

Sainsbury's raises basic pay while cutting paid breaks

Sainsbury's today announced that it is raising its basic pay to £9.20 an hour, ahead of the government's increase [...]

6 March 2018
Shares
4
Views
1,177
Morrisons to be hit by £100m equal pay claim

Morrisons to be hit by £100m equal pay claim

Morrisons is set to be the latest major supermarket chain to be hit by an equal pay claim. [...]

5 March 2018
Views
506
It is on: Petrol price war kicks off

It is on: Petrol price war kicks off

A UK petrol price war has kicked off with three of the big four supermarkets slashing prices at the pumps. [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
934
‘Supermarket giants doomed’ - no, just history repeating

‘Supermarket giants doomed’ - no, just history repeating

Investors, analysts, journalists or other market commentators often become convinced some scenario or trend definitely [...]

2 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,474
Sainsbury's has taken full control of Nectar so it can use shopper data

Sainsbury's has taken full control of Nectar so it can use shopper data

Sainsbury's has paid £60m to take full control of the Nectar loyalty scheme, giving it greater access to information [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
43
Views
1,207
Thousands of Sainsbury's jobs at risk as supermarket shakes-up management

Thousands of Sainsbury's jobs at risk as supermarket shakes-up management

Thousands of Sainsbury's jobs are at risk as the supermarket seeks to shake-up its management structure. [...]

23 January 2018
Shares
77
Views
4,200
Sainsbury's record Christmas boosted by "stellar" Argos

Sainsbury's record Christmas boosted by "stellar" Argos

Sainsbury's today posted record Christmas trading, with online sales boosted by "stellar growth" from Argos. [...]

10 January 2018
Views
1,314
Tesco wins out in battle of the big four for festive sales

Tesco wins out in battle of the big four for festive sales

Tesco has been crowned winner of the "golden quarter" after figures revealed it recorded the largest sales growth [...]

9 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
2,422
Sainsbury’s stripped back Christmas ad is still a contender

Sainsbury’s stripped back Christmas ad is still a contender

Thanks to major players like John Lewis and Marks & Spencer, when people think of Christmas ads, big budgets [...]

6 December 2017
Views
448
Black Friday has reached the forecourts as Sainsbury's cuts petrol prices

Black Friday has reached the forecourts as Sainsbury's cuts petrol prices

Black Friday has taken hold of the UK in a big way - and now it's even extended to the petrol pumps.  [...]

24 November 2017
Shares
2
Views
1,265
Sainsbury's outpaces rest of Big Four as shoppers turn festive

Sainsbury's outpaces rest of Big Four as shoppers turn festive

Lidl has kept its crown as the UK's fastest growing grocer for a fifth quarter in a row, as Sainsbury's becomes [...]

14 November 2017
Views
1,093
Sainsbury's Christmas advert: Watch the karaoke-style singalong ad here

Sainsbury's Christmas advert: Watch the karaoke-style singalong ad here

Sainsbury’s has gone down a slightly different path with its Christmas ad this year. [...]

12 November 2017
Shares
2
Views
856
Inflation hits Sainsbury's profits

Inflation hits Sainsbury's profits

Sainsbury's said like-for-like sales had risen in the third quarter, but profits were hit by wage inflation. [...]

9 November 2017
Views
722
Vinyl countdown: Sainsbury's has launched its own record label

Vinyl countdown: Sainsbury's has launched its own record label

Have we just reached peak hipster? Sainsbury's has launched its own record label in an effort to capitalise more [...]

1 November 2017
Shares
55
Views
1,849
Sainsbury's suits up: Supermarket to sell smart mens clothes

Sainsbury's suits up: Supermarket to sell smart mens clothes

Discerning gentleman will now be able to pick up this season's smartest suits with their weekly supermarket shop. [...]

22 October 2017
Views
896

Content tagged with "Sainsbury (J)"