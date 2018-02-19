Saga (SAGA)

Address: Enbrook Park, Sandgate, Folkestone, Kent
Phone: +44 (01) 303 771 111
Website: www.saga.co.uk

Saga nabs Old Mutual insurance heavyweight to head up board

Over-50's firm Saga today appointed an insurance heavyweight as its new chairman. [...]

19 February 2018
Saga shakes up travel operations after Monarch shock

Saga today announced a boardroom shake-up, restructuring travel operations hit by Britain's biggest airline failure. [...]

4 January 2018
At the moment the EU holds all the cards ahead of Brexit trade talks

At times Brexit can seem like one giant wheeze invented to sell more newspapers. [...]

20 December 2017
LSE's chairman bruiser bruised but unbowed

There are few more obvious boardroom caricatures than that of the trigger-happy chairman, so it hasn’t been [...]

15 December 2017
Shares in Saga sink as the collapse of Monarch Airlines hits its profits

Over-50s insurance specialist Saga has warned that underlying profits will grow at a slower than expected rate [...]

6 December 2017
Addressing the power imbalance in financial services

The UK's biggest banks have been mired in various scandals over the years. [...]

20 November 2017
Saga chairman set to sail into the sunset

The chairman of Saga is to step down after 14 years at the helm, ending a long career with the travel and insurance [...]

24 October 2017
Saga cruises ahead with scheme targeting big spenders

It's full steam ahead for travel and insurance firm Saga, which set out a raft of new projects in its half-year [...]

22 September 2017
Saga plots high-end holiday push

Travel and insurance firm Saga is set to reveal details of its plan to corner the high-end holiday market when announcing half-year [...]

17 September 2017
Life in the old dog yet? Saga rejigs maturity of £550m debt pile

Saga's customers maybe edging towards the autumn of their years, but the firm is looking beyond the near-term [...]

10 May 2017
What a Saga! Dividends are up but shares are down

Insurance and travel firm Saga rewarded investors by hiking its dividend after posting a near 10 per cent increase [...]

29 March 2017
Saga waves goodbye to EY after 10 years

Saga has ditched Ernst & Young (EY) as auditors in favour of KPMG, the company announced this morning. [...]

17 January 2017
Final salary schemes will be in the minority by 2018

Britons are facing the prospect of having to survive on a quarter of current average retirement incomes in the [...]

11 October 2016
Saga shares rise at the open as it unveils jump in profit

Insurer for the over-50s Saga has reported an 8.5 per cent increase in profits for the six months to 31 July. [...]

21 September 2016
Over 50 per cent growth to Saga profits

Saga today revealed a boost to its profits in its preliminary results for the year ended January 2016. [...]

19 April 2016
