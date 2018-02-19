All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 119.70p Today's change: +0.08%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 119.70p 5 day change: +2.57%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 119.70p 6 month change: -38.77%
Address: Enbrook Park, Sandgate, Folkestone, Kent
Phone: +44 (01) 303 771 111
Fax:
Website: www.saga.co.uk
Over-50's firm Saga today appointed an insurance heavyweight as its new chairman. [...]
Saga today announced a boardroom shake-up, restructuring travel operations hit by Britain's biggest airline failure. [...]
At times Brexit can seem like one giant wheeze invented to sell more newspapers. [...]
There are few more obvious boardroom caricatures than that of the trigger-happy chairman, so it hasn’t been [...]
Over-50s insurance specialist Saga has warned that underlying profits will grow at a slower than expected rate [...]
The UK's biggest banks have been mired in various scandals over the years. [...]
The chairman of Saga is to step down after 14 years at the helm, ending a long career with the travel and insurance [...]
It's full steam ahead for travel and insurance firm Saga, which set out a raft of new projects in its half-year [...]
Travel and insurance firm Saga is set to reveal details of its plan to corner the high-end holiday market when announcing half-year [...]
Saga's customers maybe edging towards the autumn of their years, but the firm is looking beyond the near-term [...]
Insurance and travel firm Saga rewarded investors by hiking its dividend after posting a near 10 per cent increase [...]
Saga has ditched Ernst & Young (EY) as auditors in favour of KPMG, the company announced this morning. [...]
Britons are facing the prospect of having to survive on a quarter of current average retirement incomes in the [...]
Insurer for the over-50s Saga has reported an 8.5 per cent increase in profits for the six months to 31 July. [...]
Saga today revealed a boost to its profits in its preliminary results for the year ended January 2016. [...]
Content tagged with "Saga"