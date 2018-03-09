All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 252.50p Today's change: -1.75%
Price: 252.50p 5 day change: +0.6%
Price: 252.50p 6 month change: -12.78%
Address: 20 Western Avenue, Milton Park, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1235 438 000
Fax: +44 (0) 1235 834 698
Website: www.rpsplc.co.uk
RPS Group is Europe's leading development, environmental and energy resources consultancy and the only one to be listed in London. The Group currently employs around 3,500 staff at 80 offices. The company is primarily based in the UK but also has offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Malaysia and the Netherlands.
