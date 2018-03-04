RPC Group (RPC)

Price: 831.80p Today's change: +1.94%

Price: 831.80p 5 day change: +3.23%

Price: 831.80p 6 month change: -11.79%

Address: Sapphire House, Crown Way, Rushden, Northamptonshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1933 410 064
Fax: +44 (0) 1933 410 083
Website: www.rpc-group.com

RPC is a supplier of rigid plastic packaging, with operations throughout Europe and one in the USA. Its product range comprises all forms of rigid packaging, namely injection moulded packs, thermoformed packs, sheet and extrusion blow-moulded packs, as well as injection-blown and injection-stretch-blown packs. The business, which comprises 51 manufacturing sites and 6 separate distribution and sales centres, converts polymer granules into finished packaging product by a combination of moulding and assembly processes, with certain products undergoing additional value-adding decorating processes such as printing or label application.

These are the stocks to long and short following Italy's election

Italy's general election today could have profound consequences on European markets, and certain stocks will be [...]

4 March 2018
Views
522
Research house Panmure Gordon releases its top buys and sells

After a summer full of surprises on the London Stock Exchange, Capita and Majestic Wines stock is out of favour [...]

5 October 2017
Shares
4
Views
436
Here's why RPC's shares tumbled despite profit doubling

Annual profit more than doubled at plastic packaging firm RPC Group, but sceptical investors caused the company's [...]

7 June 2017
Shares
9
Views
2,166
Lurpak container maker aims to spread business globally with £500m US deal

UK packaging firm RPC Group’s shares dropped six per cent today after it announced a $640m (£511m) US acquisition. [...]

9 February 2017
Views
274
These British companies will benefit from sterling's crash against the euro

On Tuesday, the FTSE 100 surged to its record high of 7,128 points, boosted massively by the crash in the pound [...]

13 October 2016
Shares
9
Views
1,341
UK plastics firm buys Icelandic rival for €386m

British plastic packaging manufacturer RPC Group announced yesterday it was set to buy Icelandic rival Pro­mens [...]

28 November 2014
Shares
1

