All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 831.80p Today's change: +1.94%
Price: 831.80p 5 day change: +3.23%
Price: 831.80p 6 month change: -11.79%
Address: Sapphire House, Crown Way, Rushden, Northamptonshire, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1933 410 064
Fax: +44 (0) 1933 410 083
Website: www.rpc-group.com
RPC is a supplier of rigid plastic packaging, with operations throughout Europe and one in the USA. Its product range comprises all forms of rigid packaging, namely injection moulded packs, thermoformed packs, sheet and extrusion blow-moulded packs, as well as injection-blown and injection-stretch-blown packs. The business, which comprises 51 manufacturing sites and 6 separate distribution and sales centres, converts polymer granules into finished packaging product by a combination of moulding and assembly processes, with certain products undergoing additional value-adding decorating processes such as printing or label application.
