All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2287.50p Today's change: -0.13%

Price: 2287.50p 5 day change: +0.02%

Price: 2287.50p 6 month change: +4.36%

Address: Shell Centre, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7934 3363
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7934 7515
Website: www.shell.com

Royal Dutch and Shell Transport completed their formal unification under a single new parent company Royal Dutch Shell in July 2005. Shell's primary listing is in London and its headquarters is in The Hague The group operates in more than 140 countries and territories, employing more than 100,000 people.

Shell completes its deal for First Utility with Colin Crooks at the helm

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has completed its acquisition of one of the UK's biggest challenger energy suppliers [...]

1 March 2018
Shell's profit rocketed in 2017, but shares are down: Analysts react

Shares in Royal Dutch Shell have fallen more than two per cent this morning despite a more than doubling of the [...]

1 February 2018
Higher oil prices push Shell earnings up 184 per cent

Royal Dutch Shell has reported a 184 per cent increase in income for 2017, thanks in part to higher oil and gas [...]

1 February 2018
Shell agrees to sell its Thai gas field stake for $750m (again)

Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in Thailand's Bongkot gas field for $750m (£529m) to the Thai state-owned [...]

31 January 2018
Shell just made its first investment in a blockchain startup

Shell has made its first investment in blockchain, the technology eliciting interest around the world because [...]

18 January 2018
Shell makes a North Sea comeback with plan to redevelop its Penguins field

As oil prices sit at around $70 a barrel, Royal Dutch Shell said it is reinforcing its commitment to the UK [...]

15 January 2018
Shell restores its all-cash dividend as the oil market makes a comeback

Royal Dutch Shell has restored its all-cash dividend following years of austerity driven by the sharp downturn [...]

28 November 2017
Shell's profits climb nearly 50 per cent as oil prices sit at two-year high

Royal Dutch Shell's profits jumped nearly 50 per cent in the third quarter following a strong performance from [...]

2 November 2017
Rocketing oil prices are expected to boost BP and Shell's profits

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell are expected to report a boost to third-quarter profits this week as oil [...]

29 October 2017
Shell extends electric vehicle push with purchase of charging station firm

Royal Dutch Shell has ramped up efforts to support the electric vehicle boom with an agreement to buy Europe's [...]

12 October 2017
Shell scraps $900m sale of its Thai gas field stakes

Royal Dutch Shell has cancelled a $900m (£679m) deal to sell its Thai gas field stakes to Kuwait's state oil [...]

4 October 2017
Shell's new energies unit invests in innovation for the energy transition

Royal Dutch Shell is working to deliver more clean energy solutions including "smart charging" for the energy [...]

28 September 2017
Shell gears up for the future with plans for UK's first "no-petrol" station

Royal Dutch Shell is readying to open the UK's first "no-petrol" station in London, according to reports. [...]

24 September 2017
Europe's largest oil refinery will be shut down for at least two weeks

Europe's largest oil refinery will not start running for at least two weeks following a fire, Royal Dutch Shell [...]

1 August 2017
Shell profits rocket by 245 per cent as oil prices recover

Royal Dutch Shell has reported a surge in profits which exceeded expectations this morning, as the oil giant revealed [...]

27 July 2017
