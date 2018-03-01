All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 2287.50p Today's change: -0.13%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 2287.50p 5 day change: +0.02%
All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 2287.50p 6 month change: +4.36%
Address: Shell Centre, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7934 3363
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7934 7515
Website: www.shell.com
Royal Dutch and Shell Transport completed their formal unification under a single new parent company Royal Dutch Shell in July 2005. Shell's primary listing is in London and its headquarters is in The Hague The group operates in more than 140 countries and territories, employing more than 100,000 people.
Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has completed its acquisition of one of the UK's biggest challenger energy suppliers [...]
Shares in Royal Dutch Shell have fallen more than two per cent this morning despite a more than doubling of the [...]
Royal Dutch Shell has reported a 184 per cent increase in income for 2017, thanks in part to higher oil and gas [...]
Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in Thailand's Bongkot gas field for $750m (£529m) to the Thai state-owned [...]
Shell has made its first investment in blockchain, the technology eliciting interest around the world because [...]
As oil prices sit at around $70 a barrel, Royal Dutch Shell said it is reinforcing its commitment to the UK [...]
Royal Dutch Shell has restored its all-cash dividend following years of austerity driven by the sharp downturn [...]
Royal Dutch Shell's profits jumped nearly 50 per cent in the third quarter following a strong performance from [...]
Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell are expected to report a boost to third-quarter profits this week as oil [...]
Royal Dutch Shell has ramped up efforts to support the electric vehicle boom with an agreement to buy Europe's [...]
Royal Dutch Shell has cancelled a $900m (£679m) deal to sell its Thai gas field stakes to Kuwait's state oil [...]
Royal Dutch Shell is working to deliver more clean energy solutions including "smart charging" for the energy [...]
Royal Dutch Shell is readying to open the UK's first "no-petrol" station in London, according to reports. [...]
Europe's largest oil refinery will not start running for at least two weeks following a fire, Royal Dutch Shell [...]
Royal Dutch Shell has reported a surge in profits which exceeded expectations this morning, as the oil giant revealed [...]
Content tagged with "Royal Dutch Shell Plc 'B'"