Royal Dutch Shell Plc 'A' (RDSA)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2261.50p Today's change: -0.15%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2261.50p 5 day change: -0.53%

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 2261.50p 6 month change: +5.09%

Contact details

Address: Shell Centre, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7934 3363
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7934 7515
Website: www.shell.com

Company information

Royal Dutch and Shell Transport completed their formal unification under a single new parent company Royal Dutch Shell in July 2005. Shell is best known for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas alongside its retail petrol stations across the UK. Shell's other operations include producing petrochemicals that are used for plastics, coatings and detergents.

Shell completes its deal for First Utility with Colin Crooks at the helm

Shell completes its deal for First Utility with Colin Crooks at the helm

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has completed its acquisition of one of the UK's biggest challenger energy suppliers [...]

1 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
664
Why stocks with falling dividends can be decent income investments

Why stocks with falling dividends can be decent income investments

An important part of income investing is receiving dividends. A dividend is the portion of a company’s profits [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
398
Shell's profit rocketed in 2017, but shares are down: Analysts react

Shell's profit rocketed in 2017, but shares are down: Analysts react

Shares in Royal Dutch Shell have fallen more than two per cent this morning despite a more than doubling of the [...]

1 February 2018
Views
585
Higher oil prices push Shell earnings up 184 per cent

Higher oil prices push Shell earnings up 184 per cent

Royal Dutch Shell has reported a 184 per cent increase in income for 2017, thanks in part to higher oil and gas [...]

1 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
575
Shell agrees to sell its Thai gas field stake for $750m (again)

Shell agrees to sell its Thai gas field stake for $750m (again)

Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its stake in Thailand's Bongkot gas field for $750m (£529m) to the Thai state-owned [...]

31 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
136
Shell applies for London private hire taxi licence

Shell applies for London private hire taxi licence

Royal Dutch Shell has applied for a private hire licence in London in a bid to pilot its own Uber-style service. [...]

21 January 2018
Shares
13
Views
1,790
Shell just made its first investment in a blockchain startup

Shell just made its first investment in a blockchain startup

Shell has made its first investment in blockchain, the technology eliciting interest around the world because [...]

18 January 2018
Shares
756
Views
3,461
Shell makes a North Sea comeback with plan to redevelop its Penguins field

Shell makes a North Sea comeback with plan to redevelop its Penguins field

As oil prices sit at around $70 a barrel, Royal Dutch Shell said it is reinforcing its commitment to the UK [...]

15 January 2018
Views
381
Shell restores its all-cash dividend as the oil market makes a comeback

Shell restores its all-cash dividend as the oil market makes a comeback

Royal Dutch Shell has restored its all-cash dividend following years of austerity driven by the sharp downturn [...]

28 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
912
Cash is king – and Shell investors have been tipped to receive more

Cash is king – and Shell investors have been tipped to receive more

Oil behemoth Royal Dutch Shell has been tipped to dish out more cash to investors as it scraps a programme of [...]

26 November 2017
Views
587
Shell's profits climb nearly 50 per cent as oil prices sit at two-year high

Shell's profits climb nearly 50 per cent as oil prices sit at two-year high

Royal Dutch Shell's profits jumped nearly 50 per cent in the third quarter following a strong performance from [...]

2 November 2017
Shares
3
Views
530
Shell ties up sale of North Sea asset package to Chrysaor for up to $3.8bn

Shell ties up sale of North Sea asset package to Chrysaor for up to $3.8bn

Shell has completed the sale of a set of its assets in the North Sea to Chrysaor for up to $3.8bn (£2.9bn). [...]

1 November 2017
Views
139
Rocketing oil prices are expected to boost BP and Shell's profits

Rocketing oil prices are expected to boost BP and Shell's profits

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell are expected to report a boost to third-quarter profits this week as oil [...]

29 October 2017
Shares
48
Views
1,736
Shell extends electric vehicle push with purchase of charging station firm

Shell extends electric vehicle push with purchase of charging station firm

Royal Dutch Shell has ramped up efforts to support the electric vehicle boom with an agreement to buy Europe's [...]

12 October 2017
Shares
2
Views
298
Shell scraps $900m sale of its Thai gas field stakes

Shell scraps $900m sale of its Thai gas field stakes

Royal Dutch Shell has cancelled a $900m (£679m) deal to sell its Thai gas field stakes to Kuwait's state oil [...]

4 October 2017
Shares
3
Views
314

Content tagged with "Royal Dutch Shell Plc 'A'"