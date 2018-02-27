Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS)

Share price graph

All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.

Price: 261.80p Today's change: -0.46%

Price: 261.80p 5 day change: +0.31%

Price: 261.80p 6 month change: +4.89%

Contact details

Address: 36 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 131 556 8555
Fax:
Website: www.rbs.com

Company information

Royal Bank of Scotland took over NatWest in 2000. The group also owns Charter One and Citizens Financial in the US and sells insurance through its Direct Line and Churchill arms.

RBS still employs 94 per cent of GRG management in "new" restructuring arm

RBS still employs 94 per cent of GRG management in "new" restructuring arm

The vast majority of managers of Royal Bank of Scotland's restructuring arm had jobs in the disgraced global restructuring [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
6,095
Lord Cromwell to oversee RBS's £800m handout to rivals

Lord Cromwell to oversee RBS's £800m handout to rivals

Crossbench peer Lord Cromwell is set to oversee Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS)’s handout of funds to rivals. [...]

26 February 2018
Views
297
Natwest to launch new fintech accelerator in London in April

Natwest to launch new fintech accelerator in London in April

Natwest bank will launch new fintech accelerators in four cities across the UK in April, including one in the [...]

26 February 2018
Views
936
The Terminator delivers £3bn hit to big banks as PPI costs rise further

The Terminator delivers £3bn hit to big banks as PPI costs rise further

The Terminator has inflicted a £3bn hit on Britain’s biggest banks after a national advertising campaign forced [...]

25 February 2018
Shares
21
Views
14,785
RBS pays women an average of 37 per cent less than men

RBS pays women an average of 37 per cent less than men

Royal Bank of Scotland Group may have announced its first annual profit in a decade this morning, but it wasn't [...]

23 February 2018
Shares
7
Views
457
Royal Bank of Scotland posts "symbolic" first profit since financial crash

Royal Bank of Scotland posts "symbolic" first profit since financial crash

Royal Bank of Scotland this morning reported its first annual profit since 2007. [...]

23 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
7,559
MPs publish full "disgraceful" report into RBS' "profit centre" GRG

MPs publish full "disgraceful" report into RBS' "profit centre" GRG

The Treasury Select Committee has published the FCA's unredacted report into Royal Bank of Scotland's restructuring [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
19
Views
2,852
RBS teeters on edge of profits for first time in a decade

RBS teeters on edge of profits for first time in a decade

Investors will be on tenterhooks this week to see if Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has returned to profit for the [...]

18 February 2018
Views
2,106
FCA finally hands over RBS report

FCA finally hands over RBS report

The FCA has handed over to MPs its full report into RBS' restructuring unit GRG, after it said it had proved "impossible" [...]

16 February 2018
Shares
5
Views
743
MPs will publish the report into RBS GRG next week after FCA "lost control"

MPs will publish the report into RBS GRG next week after FCA "lost control"

The Treasury Select Committee will publish the explosive report into Royal Bank of Scotland's global restructuring [...]

13 February 2018
Shares
3
Views
1,636
FCA accused of kowtowing to banks after refusing to publish RBS GRG report

FCA accused of kowtowing to banks after refusing to publish RBS GRG report

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been accused of putting banks’ interests first after it refused to [...]

11 February 2018
Shares
2
Views
666
City watchdog says it will not publish report on RBS scandal – yet

City watchdog says it will not publish report on RBS scandal – yet

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)'s head Andrew Bailey today said it will not publish a report on the Royal [...]

9 February 2018
Shares
9
Views
654
Morgan demands FCA publish RBS-GRG report by next week

Morgan demands FCA publish RBS-GRG report by next week

The chair of the Treasury Select Committee has given the FCA one week to publish its report into RBS' restructuring [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
17
Views
725
MP claims parliament has been misled over RBS-GRG

MP claims parliament has been misled over RBS-GRG

Labour MP Clive Lewis has accused Royal Bank of Scotland executives of "misleading" MPs and blasted the FCA for [...]

6 February 2018
Shares
47
Views
876
Big banks decline to follow Lloyds lead on bitcoin credit card bans

Big banks decline to follow Lloyds lead on bitcoin credit card bans

Lloyds Banking Group and challenger Virgin Money have banned customers from buying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
11
Views
1,301

