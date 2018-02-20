All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 1930.00p Today's change: +0.00%
Price: 1930.00p 5 day change: +0.42%
Price: 1930.00p 6 month change: -0.52%
Address: 27 St James's Place, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 20 7493 8111
Fax: +44 (0) 20 7493 5765
Website: www.ritcap.co.uk
Established in 1988, RIT Capital Partners is an investment trust, which seeks to achieve long-term capital growth by investing primarily in quoted securities
Augmentum Fintech, a Rothschild-backed fund investing in financial technology, today announced it will try to [...]
While we may be in the middle of what Lord Rothschild described as "what is surely the greatest experiment in [...]
RIT Capital has withdrawn its interest in making an offer for Alliance Trust. [...]
Lord Rothschild’s investment fund RIT Capital Partners had its second best performance for seven years last [...]
