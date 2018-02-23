All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 4300.00p Today's change: +0.09%
Price: 4300.00p 5 day change: +1.46%
Price: 4300.00p 6 month change: +5.34%
Address: Turnberry House,30 Caldecotte Lake Drive,Milton Keynes
Phone: +44 (0) 19 0871 2300
Fax:
Website: www.rightmove.co.uk
Founded by three of the UK's largest estate agency chains - Halifax, Countrywide & Connells - Rightmove is a property internet portal. Over half of all UK estate agents advertise their properties on the website, enabling users to see homes for sale or for letting all over the UK. The company floated with plans to specialise in producing Home Information Packs but this has since been dropped after a government u-turn on the idea.
