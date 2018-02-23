Rightmove (RMV)

Address: Turnberry House,30 Caldecotte Lake Drive,Milton Keynes
Phone: +44 (0) 19 0871 2300
Website: www.rightmove.co.uk

Founded by three of the UK's largest estate agency chains - Halifax, Countrywide & Connells - Rightmove is a property internet portal. Over half of all UK estate agents advertise their properties on the website, enabling users to see homes for sale or for letting all over the UK. The company floated with plans to specialise in producing Home Information Packs but this has since been dropped after a government u-turn on the idea.

Rightmove grows profit and revenue as it maintains cheery outlook

Shares in Rightmove were up in early trading today, after the online estate agent posted higher revenue and profits [...]

23 February 2018
The risers and fallers of London boroughs ranked on house price growth

Housing demand remains resilient fuelling "cautious optimism" among new sellers in most regions of the UK, according [...]

19 February 2018
London house prices dragged down by Zones 2 and 3

The price of London homes coming to market fell sharply over the last year, as properties in Zones 2 and 3 slumped, [...]

15 January 2018
Here's how much your house prices are going to rise by in 2018

House prices are set to rise next year - though at a slower pace than previous years. [...]

11 December 2017
House price reductions have hit a five-year high, but may not be enough

Vendors are cutting the prices of their houses to land a sale before the end of the year - but estate agents have [...]

13 November 2017
UK house prices are up in October - but that isn't translating into sales

The UK's house prices have risen by 1.1 per cent in October, the highest month-on-month rise rise for any October [...]

16 October 2017
Sales of big homes in London stall

Londoners trying to sell a house with five or more bedrooms face the longest search in the country for a buyer, [...]

16 October 2017
This is the happiest place to live in London

Bad news, Londoners.  [...]

11 October 2017
Falling asking prices in London drag down average British house prices

A continued fall in London house prices dragged down the housing market across the UK at the start of autumn, [...]

18 September 2017
Revealed: The London areas where property prices rose the most

London property prices dropped nearly £12,068 – or two per cent – on average in August as the holiday season [...]

21 August 2017
OnTheMarket rubs salt in Zoopla and Rightmove's wounds announcing £250m IPO

Online property portal OnTheMarket has stuck two fingers up at competitors Zoopla and Rightmove, preparing to [...]

4 August 2017
Rightmove profits and revenues rise despite housing market slowdown

After yesterday's bonfire of the estate agents, you might be forgiven for thinking property site Rightmove would [...]

28 July 2017
Revealed: the best places to rent in every UK region

Increased supply of rental properties has put a dent in London asking rents, according to Rightmove. [...]

7 July 2017
Onthemarket wins competition case in property website battle

The owner of property site Onthemarket.com has won a competition tribunal case allowing it to force estate agents [...]

5 July 2017
House price growth in festival towns hits the right note

Properties located in the most iconic festival towns and villages have seen house price growth in excess of £100,000 [...]

25 June 2017
