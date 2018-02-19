Reckitt and Benckiser both began life in the 19th century eventually merging over 100 years later in 1999 to become the world's largest household cleaning products group. Over half the group's revenues are generated from its Fabric Care and Surface Care divisions, with the majority of its business centred in Western Europe. In 2005 Reckitt added the Nurofen, Strepsil and Clearasil brands to its portfolio with the £1.9bn acquisition of Boots Healthcare International.