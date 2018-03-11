Provident Financial (PFG)

Address: No. 1 Godwin Street, Bradford, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1274 351 135
Fax: +44 (0) 1274 730 606
Website: www.providentfinancial.com

Provident Financial's core business is lending small sums of credit to poorer sections of the UK population. The demerger of its international home credit business was completed in July 2007. It now trades independently as International Personal Finance. In addition, the firm has sold its motor insurance business, Provident Insurance, to a subsidiary of GMAC Insurance Holdings.

Woodford cuts Atom Bank stake amid £1bn slide in fund value

Woodford cuts Atom Bank stake amid £1bn slide in fund value

Star fund manager Neil Woodford has cut his stake in challenger bank Atom Bank amid a £1bn fall in the value [...]

11 March 2018
Views
441
February’s most widely bought and sold funds

February’s most widely bought and sold funds

Neil Woodford’s Woodford Equity Income continued to be widely sold by Charles Stanley Direct customers. The [...]

5 March 2018
Views
303
Hedge funds sense Provident has become "a proper short again"

Hedge funds sense Provident has become "a proper short again"

Hedge funds have upped bets against Provident Financial, hoping to capitalise on any negative reaction to the [...]

4 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
2,598
"Utterly impossible" for Provident to change its path, says rival Morses

"Utterly impossible" for Provident to change its path, says rival Morses

Britain's second-biggest doorstep lender today said it is "utterly impossible" for troubled rival Provident Financial [...]

1 March 2018
Views
1,085
Woodford throws his weight behind Provident... and he had to

Woodford throws his weight behind Provident... and he had to

A brace of better-than-expected announcements provided Provident Financial’s shareholders with a much-needed [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
3,383
Provident surges after fronting up to "inexcusable" errors

Provident surges after fronting up to "inexcusable" errors

Provident Financial shares rocketed yesterday as its boss admitted the lender had “inexcusably” lost sight [...]

28 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
860
Provident share price jumps 71 per cent: Reaction from City analysts

Provident share price jumps 71 per cent: Reaction from City analysts

Shares in Provident Financial jumped almost 90 per cent this morning, after the company unveiled its results for [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
10
Views
5,702
Provident Financial unveils £123m loss as it confirms rights issue

Provident Financial unveils £123m loss as it confirms rights issue

Provident Financial has revealed a £123m loss for 2017, after a difficult year during which the doorstep lender's [...]

27 February 2018
Views
2,306
Neil Woodford's sharing a £300m windfall after Provident's meteoric rise

Neil Woodford's sharing a £300m windfall after Provident's meteoric rise

Embattled fund management duo Woodford and Invesco have today shared profits of more than £300m on Provident [...]

27 February 2018
Views
4,761
Provident's shares have just hit lows last seen in 1996

Provident's shares have just hit lows last seen in 1996

Provident Financial shares sunk to a 22-year low this morning following reports bankers are taking soundings on [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,877
Investors hungry for signs of Provident probe penalties

Investors hungry for signs of Provident probe penalties

Britain's biggest sub-prime lender Provident Financial will this week reveal its annual results – with long [...]

25 February 2018
Views
1,476
Provident Financial cuts ties with former rugby league world champs

Provident Financial cuts ties with former rugby league world champs

Troubled doorstep lender Provident Financial has blown the final whistle on its close association with rugby league [...]

13 February 2018
Views
784
Woodford suffers a £1bn blow

Woodford suffers a £1bn blow

Neil Woodford’s crown as Britain’s best-loved money manager is under scrutiny after his flagship fund shrivelled [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
26
Views
6,155
We need active and opinionated investors more than ever

We need active and opinionated investors more than ever

Among the most famous bets made by stock-pickers in recent times was Warren Buffett’s million-dollar wager, [...]

7 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
181
Woodford sticks to his guns despite "poor investment" in Capita

Woodford sticks to his guns despite "poor investment" in Capita

Star fund manager Neil Woodford has thrown his weight behind embattled contracting giant Capita. [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
2,760

