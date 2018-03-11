All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 934.40p Today's change: +0.67%
Price: 934.40p 5 day change: +1.15%
Price: 934.40p 6 month change: +10.45%
Address: No. 1 Godwin Street, Bradford, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1274 351 135
Fax: +44 (0) 1274 730 606
Website: www.providentfinancial.com
Provident Financial's core business is lending small sums of credit to poorer sections of the UK population. The demerger of its international home credit business was completed in July 2007. It now trades independently as International Personal Finance. In addition, the firm has sold its motor insurance business, Provident Insurance, to a subsidiary of GMAC Insurance Holdings.
