As hundreds of bars ditch plastic straws and coffee chains cut down on cups, Pret a Manger is eyeing bottles as [...]
Pret a Manger owner Bridgepoint has confirmed that it will become the master franchisee of the Burger King brand [...]
Pret a Manger intends to push ahead with its plans for a possible float on the New York Stock Exchange despite [...]
Filipino food group Jollibee Foods is considering a bid for British sandwich chain Pret A Manger, according to [...]
Pret a Manger has signed a franchise deal for several campus cafes in the US as it gears up for a float on the [...]
Pret A Manger owner Bridgepoint is eyeing a £655m deal to snap up private housebuilder Miller Homes, it emerged [...]
Pret A Manger has replaced its auditor KPMG with EY, an indication that the chain could be going ahead with a [...]
Sandwich chain and general avocado proponent Pret A Manger is planning an IPO, but it looks like London will lose [...]
Pret A Manger sales hit another record in 2016 as its customers went berserk for coconut porridge - and were rewarded [...]
Two giants of the American snacking industry are set for a salty standoff over popcorn. [...]
The UK could grant a raft of new "barista visas" after Brexit under plans being considered by ministers to help [...]
As Theresa May invokes Article 50, it may be a time for companies to reflect on how they will staff their businesses [...]
Pret a Manger has clarified plans to enlist British teens aged 16 to 18 on work experience, promising to pay them [...]
Brexit may be putting your avocado habit under threat, after the HR boss of Pret a Manger admitted she will struggle [...]
City workers in the Fenchurch Street area seeking their morning coffee and croissant fix will have a little further [...]
Middle class favourite John Lewis and lunch time hotsport Pret a Manger are just two of Britain's most well-known businesses [...]
A ranking of the healthiest providers of hospital food revealed that one of the nation's favourite bakeries [...]
Instagram (and Pret a Manger) may suggest the UK has gone bananas for avocados - but when it comes to feeding [...]
JD Wetherspoon may seem to some like an unlikely candidate for a vegan award, but a meat and dairy-free twist [...]
If you didn't have time to eat breakfast at home this morning, chances are you nipped into a Pret a Manger or [...]
Lunchtime staple Pret a Manger is set to bring its green makeover to the City after the "overwhelming success" [...]
The City's top lunch spot, Pret a Manger, has had a green makeover today as it opened the doors at its Little [...]
There's no better barometer of the nation's eating habits and hottest foodie trends than Pret a Manger's yearly [...]
Apparently we're a nation of carb-free avocado loving sandwich eaters. [...]
The United Kingdom adores coffee: a cup of java can now be sought out on almost every street in London, and there [...]
Bridgepoint, the private equity owner of Pret a Manger, has poured cold water on a report that it could potentially [...]
Quinoa and coffee are the order of the day, Clive Schlee tells Jenny Forsyth
PRET A Manger has delighted its devoted customer base by trialling a sit-down service in the evening at one of [...]
The saviour of stomachs across the city come lunchtime is branching out with a Pret A Manger "after dark" concept. [...]
