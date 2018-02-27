Pret a Manger

Pret is considering a 10p refund scheme for plastic bottles

Pret is considering a 10p refund scheme for plastic bottles

As hundreds of bars ditch plastic straws and coffee chains cut down on cups, Pret a Manger is eyeing bottles as [...]

27 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
501
Pret a Manger owner confirms Burger King UK franchise buyout

Pret a Manger owner confirms Burger King UK franchise buyout

Pret a Manger owner Bridgepoint has confirmed that it will become the master franchisee of the Burger King brand [...]

16 November 2017
Shares
98
Views
1,898
Overseas offer for Pret a Manger turns out to be underbaked

Overseas offer for Pret a Manger turns out to be underbaked

Pret a Manger intends to push ahead with its plans for a possible float on the New York Stock Exchange despite [...]

19 September 2017
Shares
12
Views
1,110
Filipino fast food group Jollibee eyes up Pret A Manger

Filipino fast food group Jollibee eyes up Pret A Manger

Filipino food group Jollibee Foods is considering a bid for British sandwich chain Pret A Manger, according to [...]

18 September 2017
Shares
29
Views
629
Pret a Manger signs US campus franchise deal ahead of possible IPO

Pret a Manger signs US campus franchise deal ahead of possible IPO

Pret a Manger has signed a franchise deal for several campus cafes in the US as it gears up for a float on the [...]

30 August 2017
Views
507
Pret A Manger owner Bridgepoint to gulp down UK housebuilder in £655m deal

Pret A Manger owner Bridgepoint to gulp down UK housebuilder in £655m deal

Pret A Manger owner Bridgepoint is eyeing a £655m deal to snap up private housebuilder Miller Homes, it emerged [...]

1 August 2017
Shares
5
Views
416
Pret A Manger to take a bite out of the Big Apple?

Pret A Manger to take a bite out of the Big Apple?

Pret A Manger has replaced its auditor KPMG with EY, an indication that the chain could be going ahead with a [...]

25 June 2017
Shares
15
Views
697
Pret A Manger just put a New York IPO on the menu

Pret A Manger just put a New York IPO on the menu

Sandwich chain and general avocado proponent Pret A Manger is planning an IPO, but it looks like London will lose [...]

10 May 2017
Shares
12
Views
644
Here's how many free coffees Pret A Manger gave away last year

Here's how many free coffees Pret A Manger gave away last year

Pret A Manger sales hit another record in 2016 as its customers went berserk for coconut porridge - and were rewarded [...]

27 April 2017
Shares
36
Views
1,592
Salty not sweet: Metcalfe's Skinny Popcorn faces bitter legal challenge

Salty not sweet: Metcalfe's Skinny Popcorn faces bitter legal challenge

Two giants of the American snacking industry are set for a salty standoff over popcorn. [...]

17 April 2017
Views
278
Home Office mulls "barista visas" for hospitality sector after Brexit

Home Office mulls "barista visas" for hospitality sector after Brexit

The UK could grant a raft of new "barista visas" after Brexit under plans being considered by ministers to help [...]

17 April 2017
Shares
21
Views
1,008
Pret a Manger will soon recover from its unpaid work experience slip

Pret a Manger will soon recover from its unpaid work experience slip

As Theresa May invokes Article 50, it may be a time for companies to reflect on how they will staff their businesses [...]

29 March 2017
Shares
22
Views
336
Pret will pay British teens to get a flavour of working at its stores

Pret will pay British teens to get a flavour of working at its stores

Pret a Manger has clarified plans to enlist British teens aged 16 to 18 on work experience, promising to pay them [...]

26 March 2017
Shares
1
Views
194
Pret a Manger skills shortage: Brexit is coming for your avocado sandwich

Pret a Manger skills shortage: Brexit is coming for your avocado sandwich

Brexit may be putting your avocado habit under threat, after the HR boss of Pret a Manger admitted she will struggle [...]

9 March 2017
Shares
38
Views
1,081
Car smashes into City branch of Pret a Manger

Car smashes into City branch of Pret a Manger

City workers in the Fenchurch Street area seeking their morning coffee and croissant fix will have a little further [...]

24 February 2017
Shares
61
Views
2,564
The 30 biggest private companies MPs want held more accountable

The 30 biggest private companies MPs want held more accountable

Middle class favourite John Lewis and lunch time hotsport Pret a Manger are just two of Britain's most well-known businesses [...]

12 February 2017
Shares
18
Views
1,403
Greggs d-eclaired a healthy hospital choice

Greggs d-eclaired a healthy hospital choice

A ranking of the healthiest providers of hospital food revealed that one of the nation's favourite bakeries [...]

22 October 2016
Shares
6
Views
552
Forget what Instagram says, Britons don’t like avocado that much

Forget what Instagram says, Britons don’t like avocado that much

Instagram (and Pret a Manger) may suggest the UK has gone bananas for avocados - but when it comes to feeding [...]

12 October 2016
Shares
3
Views
227
This is the Wetherspoon's dish that just won the company a vegan award

This is the Wetherspoon's dish that just won the company a vegan award

JD Wetherspoon may seem to some like an unlikely candidate for a vegan award, but a meat and dairy-free twist [...]

20 September 2016
Shares
3
Views
460
These healthy-looking high street breakfasts are surprisingly bad for you

These healthy-looking high street breakfasts are surprisingly bad for you

If you didn't have time to eat breakfast at home this morning, chances are you nipped into a Pret a Manger or [...]

15 September 2016
Views
2,629
Pret a Manger is targeting the City for its second veggie pop-up branch

Pret a Manger is targeting the City for its second veggie pop-up branch

Lunchtime staple Pret a Manger is set to bring its green makeover to the City after the "overwhelming success" [...]

6 September 2016
Shares
9
Views
810
Pret has just opened its first veggie pop-up

Pret has just opened its first veggie pop-up

The City's top lunch spot, Pret a Manger, has had a green makeover today as it opened the doors at its Little [...]

1 June 2016
Shares
204
Views
2,286
Five things we learned from Pret's results about the way we eat now

Five things we learned from Pret's results about the way we eat now

There's no better barometer of the nation's eating habits and hottest foodie trends than Pret a Manger's yearly [...]

19 April 2016
Shares
3
Views
909
Five million avocados later, sales rise at Pret

Five million avocados later, sales rise at Pret

Apparently we're a nation of carb-free avocado loving sandwich eaters. [...]

19 April 2016
Shares
35
Views
1,681
Where does your morning coffee cost the most?

Where does your morning coffee cost the most?

The United Kingdom adores coffee: a cup of java can now be sought out on almost every street in London, and there [...]

12 October 2015
Shares
22
Views
2,820
Pret a float? No appetite from Bridgepoint

Pret a float? No appetite from Bridgepoint

Bridgepoint, the private equity owner of Pret a Manger, has poured cold water on a report that it could potentially [...]

9 August 2015
Shares
12
Views
1,838
Pret A Manger thriving on a macaroni diet

Pret A Manger thriving on a macaroni diet

Quinoa and coffee are the order of the day, Clive Schlee tells Jenny Forsyth

22 April 2015
Shares
10
Views
852
Pret A Manger trials fine dining in a bid to boost evening trade

Pret A Manger trials fine dining in a bid to boost evening trade

PRET A Manger has delighted its devoted customer base by trialling a sit-down service in the evening at one of [...]

9 April 2015
Shares
10
Views
27
Pret A Manger... after dark

Pret A Manger... after dark

The saviour of stomachs across the city come lunchtime is branching out with a Pret A Manger "after dark" concept. [...]

8 April 2015
Shares
13
Views
1,747

Content tagged with "Pret a Manger"