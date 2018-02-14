Britain’s second-biggest online financial trading platform is ready to sever ties with one of Europe’s biggest [...]
Online trading firm Plus500 has hiked its dividend after growing revenue and profit in the year to 31 December. [...]
Trufin, a niche technology-enabled bank run by a former hedge fund boss, has just floated on the London Stock [...]
Shares in spreadbetting firm Plus500 rose more than 16 per cent this morning after the company said it expects [...]
Shares in financial spread betting firms continued to fall on Monday after being dealt a blow before Christmas [...]
Investors in Britain's biggest spreadbetting firms scurried for cover today after European regulators revealed [...]
European regulators last night revealed plans to outlaw one of the most popular trading products available to [...]
British online trading firm Plus500 has signed a €45m (£40m) three-season deal to sponsor former UEFA Champions [...]
Trading platform Plus500's shares jumped over four per cent this morning after it revealed another bumper quarter. [...]
Speadbetting firm Plus500 today delivered good news to investors, saying recent trading has been strong and it [...]
Shares in spreadbetting firm Plus500 were up almost 13 per cent this morning after the group reported a record [...]
Shares in Plus500 jumped at the open today, after the spreadbetter announced that current trading is "significantly" [...]
Shares in spreadbetting firm Plus500 leapt nearly 10 per cent this morning after the firm announced a share [...]
Shares in spreadbetting firm IG Group fell nearly five per cent today after it reported a fall in quarterly revenues [...]
Spreadbetting firm Plus500 saw its shares jump three per cent today as the company indicated it was well placed [...]
