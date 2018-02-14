Plus500

Plus500 to sideline Atletico Madrid if football is ruled offside

Plus500 to sideline Atletico Madrid if football is ruled offside

Britain’s second-biggest online financial trading platform is ready to sever ties with one of Europe’s biggest [...]

14 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
687
Plus500 shares surge as it hikes dividend after growing revenue

Plus500 shares surge as it hikes dividend after growing revenue

Online trading firm Plus500 has hiked its dividend after growing revenue and profit in the year to 31 December.  [...]

14 February 2018
Views
289
New fintech bank led by ex hedge fund boss raises £70m in London float

New fintech bank led by ex hedge fund boss raises £70m in London float

Trufin, a niche technology-enabled bank run by a former hedge fund boss, has just floated on the London Stock [...]

13 February 2018
Shares
17
Views
3,300
Plus500 shares soar as bitcoin boom helps drive a strong 2017

Plus500 shares soar as bitcoin boom helps drive a strong 2017

Shares in spreadbetting firm Plus500 rose more than 16 per cent this morning after the company said it expects [...]

3 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
229
Shares in financial spread betting firms continued to fall on Monday

Shares in financial spread betting firms continued to fall on Monday

Shares in financial spread betting firms continued to fall on Monday after being dealt a blow before Christmas [...]

19 December 2017
Views
230
Spreadbetters' shares are down as much as 15pc: Here's why

Spreadbetters' shares are down as much as 15pc: Here's why

Investors in Britain's biggest spreadbetting firms scurried for cover today after European regulators revealed [...]

18 December 2017
Shares
13
Views
1,552
Bye-bye binaries: Europe-wide ban of popular trading product

Bye-bye binaries: Europe-wide ban of popular trading product

European regulators last night revealed plans to outlaw one of the most popular trading products available to [...]

16 December 2017
Shares
36
Views
2,114
Plus500 nets €45m Atletico Madrid sponsorship deal

Plus500 nets €45m Atletico Madrid sponsorship deal

British online trading firm Plus500 has signed a €45m (£40m) three-season deal to sponsor former UEFA Champions [...]

16 November 2017
Shares
8
Views
509
Plus500 has scored higher revenue once again

Plus500 has scored higher revenue once again

Trading platform Plus500's shares jumped over four per cent this morning after it revealed another bumper quarter. [...]

31 October 2017
Shares
1
Views
282
Plus500 shines brighter, saying it will beat full-year expectations

Plus500 shines brighter, saying it will beat full-year expectations

Speadbetting firm Plus500 today delivered good news to investors, saying recent trading has been strong and it [...]

27 September 2017
Shares
3
Views
271
Plus500 shares up over 10 per cent after doubling underlying profit

Plus500 shares up over 10 per cent after doubling underlying profit

Shares in spreadbetting firm Plus500 were up almost 13 per cent this morning after the group reported a record [...]

7 August 2017
Shares
3
Views
220
Plus500 shares jump as spreadbetter unveils cheery trading update

Plus500 shares jump as spreadbetter unveils cheery trading update

Shares in Plus500 jumped at the open today, after the spreadbetter announced that current trading is "significantly" [...]

3 July 2017
Shares
5
Views
229
Shares in cash-rich Plus500 leap on share buyback

Shares in cash-rich Plus500 leap on share buyback

Shares in spreadbetting firm Plus500 leapt nearly 10 per cent this morning after the firm announced a share [...]

2 June 2017
Shares
7
Views
472
IG sales fall but grows customer base

IG sales fall but grows customer base

Shares in spreadbetting firm IG Group fell nearly five per cent today after it reported a fall in quarterly revenues [...]

23 March 2017
Shares
5
Views
195
Plus500 confident it can deal with FCA crackdown and commits to London

Plus500 confident it can deal with FCA crackdown and commits to London

Spreadbetting firm Plus500 saw its shares jump three per cent today as the company indicated it was well placed [...]

7 February 2017
Shares
1
Views
555

Content tagged with "Plus500"